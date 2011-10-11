2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2170/50
600 W
2 L glass jar
Variable speed
Pulse, Ice button
No scratches or smells with this high quality glass jar.
Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp blades.
Clean easily and effectively by removing the blades from the jar.
2.5
of 5
4
Reviews
cmangla
11/10/2011
United Kingdom
Powerful & Sturdy
Well made, good looking and sturdy. Overall a very good blender.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2170/50 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2170/50 Blender
Georgie1Em
11/10/2011
United Kingdom
Powerful & Sturdy
Well made, good looking and sturdy. Overall a very good blender.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2170/50 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2170/50 Blender
rbok78
27/05/2019
Malaysia
Lasted exactly 2 years
After two years of light usage (average 1-2 per month) the engine started smelling like something burned inside. Even though the bender was still functioning, after we brought it to the Philips service in Kuala Lumpur, we were told that the engine needs to be replaced for RM180. Also, we wanted to re-sharp or change the blades, but they are no longer available for this model. Considering all this, we decided to to buy a new blender instead.
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2170/50 Blender
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2170/50 Blender