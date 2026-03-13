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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Viva Collection Blender
Discontinued
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HR2157/91
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips Viva Collection Blender HR2157/91
Important Information Manual Philips Viva Collection Blender - English
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What is the function of the small lid?
Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
How come the blender does not start?
My Philips blender is not working
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