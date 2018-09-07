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  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies

Discontinued

Viva CollectionBlender

HR2157/91

4.4

| (42) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Make perfect frozen smoothies

Crush ice in seconds for delicious frozen drinks and smoothies, thanks to ProBlend5 technology. Practically unbreakable, the Duravita Tritan jar stays transparent and is dishwasher safe.

See all benefits

Crush ice 20% faster with ProBlend 5

Make perfect frozen smoothies

  • 600 W

  • ProBlend 5

  • 2L Tritan jar

2 year guarantee

2 year guarantee

With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

All parts are dishwasher safe

All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

Adjustable speed setting

Blend at different speeds with adjustable speed setting.

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

42

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

07/09/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

Smooth ice crush results

The ice crushing function is amazing! Fall in love with home made smoothies made by this blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2157/91 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2157/91 Blender

27/08/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

u can make your own smooties....

[Employee of philipsglobal] most of my gadget at my kitchen came from Philips.... I've already have blender but when I buy and used this blender, I feel like.. WoW...... the taste from the smooties that I've made feel like better than you buy.. my current blender also can make the ice blender but the jar is Glass jar so I did not use always to make the ice blended. But with this model, I've not worried to use everyday to make smooties and ice blender as my kids also love it....

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2157/91 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2157/91 Blender

02/08/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

Ice berry to the bits!

This is my second Philips blender as i have another blender which is Philips Daily collection HR2104 blender with ProBlend 4 blades. The experience with my 1st blender was good. When i got the chance to try this HR2157 blender, the experience was AMAZING! I have tried to make juices and smoothies with my 1st blender, it blend ice cubes well but it take quite some time to make sure it's totally smooth. Compared with this blender which comes with ProBlend 5 and large jug, it only takes less than 15 seconds for it to totally crush! By simply selecting the ice mode, it will works like magic compared with my 1st Philips blender experience which i have to select the most powerful mode to make smoothies. Annuar review? Totally recommended!! : )

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2157/91 Blender

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2157/91 Blender

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