2 year warranty
Discontinued
Make perfect frozen smoothies
Crush ice in seconds for delicious frozen drinks and smoothies, thanks to ProBlend5 technology. Practically unbreakable, the Duravita Tritan jar stays transparent and is dishwasher safe.
600 W
ProBlend 5
2L Tritan jar
With 2 years world-wide warrantee.
All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
Blend at different speeds with adjustable speed setting.
4.4
of 5
42
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Vivian
07/09/2018
Malaysia
Smooth ice crush results
The ice crushing function is amazing! Fall in love with home made smoothies made by this blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2157/91 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2157/91 Blender
Ina84
27/08/2018
Malaysia
u can make your own smooties....
[Employee of philipsglobal] most of my gadget at my kitchen came from Philips.... I've already have blender but when I buy and used this blender, I feel like.. WoW...... the taste from the smooties that I've made feel like better than you buy.. my current blender also can make the ice blender but the jar is Glass jar so I did not use always to make the ice blended. But with this model, I've not worried to use everyday to make smooties and ice blender as my kids also love it....
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2157/91 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2157/91 Blender
AnnuarSyaf
02/08/2018
Malaysia
Part of promotion
Ice berry to the bits!
This is my second Philips blender as i have another blender which is Philips Daily collection HR2104 blender with ProBlend 4 blades. The experience with my 1st blender was good. When i got the chance to try this HR2157 blender, the experience was AMAZING! I have tried to make juices and smoothies with my 1st blender, it blend ice cubes well but it take quite some time to make sure it's totally smooth. Compared with this blender which comes with ProBlend 5 and large jug, it only takes less than 15 seconds for it to totally crush! By simply selecting the ice mode, it will works like magic compared with my 1st Philips blender experience which i have to select the most powerful mode to make smoothies. Annuar review? Totally recommended!! : )
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2157/91 Blender
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2157/91 Blender