When I first got this blender, what caught my eyes were the functions that were illustrated on the packaging box: A 600W blender with a 2-litre strong ‘Tritan’ jar and fast ice-crushing capabilities. As a university student with a packed weekly schedule, I often look for easy and fast ways to grab an on-the-go meal that is healthy and nutritious on a daily basis. My main expectation of this blender was to be able to make nutritious and restaurant-quality frozen smoothies in a fast and easy manner. To put this blender to test, the first smoothie I decided to make was an apple and banana frozen smoothie. Based on my experience, I will divide this review into two sections, which are the blender’s design and performance. The Design: What impressed me the most with the design of the blender was with how sturdy and durable it felt when I first unboxed it. The base has 4 suction cups that makes sure that the blender does not move when it being used. Another aspect of this blender was that the main control knob was made from a silicon material. This definitely was a great touch as I was more comfortable adjusting the knob with damp hands. The lid’s removable cap was noticeably wider than usual blenders, which made adding ingredients easier. Another great addition was measurement labels in cups and millilitres on the jar that made it easier to follow the recipe accurately. Overall, the blender’s design was beyond my expectation as it had such a modern feel to it and stood out in my kitchen. The best part was how easy it was to dismantle and wash the jar after using it. The Performance: As first, I was slightly sceptical of the blender’s ice-crushing function for a 600W blender but upon testing out this function, I was very satisfied with this feature as I was able to pulverise 1 cup of ice within three 5-second pulses. While the blender was crushing ice, small pieces of ice were hitting against the jar inner surface which somewhat made me worried of scratches to the jar. But as expected, there was not a single scratch to the inner surface of the jar which verified that the Tritan jar was definitely stronger than typical blenders. Aside from this, I was surprised with the power of the motor as it felt powerful and combined with the ProBlend 5 blades, the smoothies turned out to be silky smooth with virtually no chunks of unblended fruit. I really recommend this blender as it performed beyond my expectations and an excellent touch for modern-day kitchens!