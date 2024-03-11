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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Blender
Discontinued
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HR2059/90
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EU Declaration of Conformity
Only Philips offers you this reliable and long lasting blender with excellent performance to make silky smoothies, fine sauces, well grinded condiments and crushed ice. - English
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Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
How come the blender does not start?
My Philips blender is not working
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