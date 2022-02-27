2 year warranty
Discontinued
Crush 8 ice cubes in 1 minute*
Only Philips offers you this reliable and long lasting blender with excellent performance to make silky smoothies, fine sauces, well grinded condiments and crushed ice.
450W
1 L Plastic jar
4 stars stainless steel blade
with mill and additional jar
Strong 450 W motor for fine blending. From morning smoothies, to sauces and ice crushing was never easier
Avoid breakages with these two reinforces plastic jars. The 1.2-liter jars have a working capacity of 1 liter.
4 stars stainless steel blade for effective blending and mixing. The newly designed blade will blend and cut soft and hard ingredients and make a perfect smoothies and sauces for you and your family.
4.7
of 5
14
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
AjwaNajwa
27/02/2022
Malaysia
Greate product features
Greate product for home use with extra features and recommend for household
Pros
Greate
Cons
No
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2059/90 Blender
Date of Use 2020-02-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2059/90 Blender
Date of Use 2020-02-27
Champ123
24/11/2021
Malaysia
Philips employee
Powerfull motor at affordable price!
[Employee of philipsglobal] Love this blender. Bring great benefit at affordable price.
Pros
Compact design
Cons
no cons at the moment
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2059/90 Blender
Date of Use 2020-10-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2059/90 Blender
Date of Use 2020-10-24
Yew Boon
16/08/2021
Malaysia
Philips employee
Simple Daily Blender
[Employee of philipsglobal] Like the simple design and easy to clean jug. Convenient for daily cooking and daily juices.
Pros
Affordable for everyone
Cons
Plastic Jug not suitable for ice blending
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2059/90 Blender
Date of Use 2020-07-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2059/90 Blender
Date of Use 2020-07-16
Ice cube size: 2.5 x 2.5 x 2.5cm by using the 'Pulse' function