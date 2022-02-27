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2 year warranty

All series

  • Crush 8 ice cubes in 1 minute*
  • Crush 8 ice cubes in 1 minute*
  • Crush 8 ice cubes in 1 minute*
  • Crush 8 ice cubes in 1 minute*
  • Crush 8 ice cubes in 1 minute*
  • Crush 8 ice cubes in 1 minute*
  • Crush 8 ice cubes in 1 minute*
  • Crush 8 ice cubes in 1 minute*
  • Crush 8 ice cubes in 1 minute*
  • Crush 8 ice cubes in 1 minute*
  • Crush 8 ice cubes in 1 minute*
  • Crush 8 ice cubes in 1 minute*

Discontinued

Daily CollectionBlender

HR2059/90

4.7

| (14) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Crush 8 ice cubes in 1 minute*

Only Philips offers you this reliable and long lasting blender with excellent performance to make silky smoothies, fine sauces, well grinded condiments and crushed ice.

See all benefits

With 450W and motor overheating protection

Crush 8 ice cubes in 1 minute*

  • 450W

  • 1 L Plastic jar

  • 4 stars stainless steel blade

  • with mill and additional jar

Strong 450W motor for fine results

Strong 450W motor for fine results

Strong 450 W motor for fine blending. From morning smoothies, to sauces and ice crushing was never easier

Two break-resistant plastic jars

Avoid breakages with these two reinforces plastic jars. The 1.2-liter jars have a working capacity of 1 liter.

4 stars stainless steel blade

4 stars stainless steel blade

4 stars stainless steel blade for effective blending and mixing. The newly designed blade will blend and cut soft and hard ingredients and make a perfect smoothies and sauces for you and your family.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

14

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

27/02/2022

Malaysia

Malaysia

Greate product features

Greate product for home use with extra features and recommend for household

Pros

Greate

Cons

No

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2059/90 Blender

Date of Use 2020-02-27

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2059/90 Blender

Date of Use 2020-02-27

24/11/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

Philips employee

Powerfull motor at affordable price!

[Employee of philipsglobal] Love this blender. Bring great benefit at affordable price.

Pros

Compact design

Cons

no cons at the moment

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2059/90 Blender

Date of Use 2020-10-24

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2059/90 Blender

Date of Use 2020-10-24

16/08/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

Philips employee

Simple Daily Blender

[Employee of philipsglobal] Like the simple design and easy to clean jug. Convenient for daily cooking and daily juices.

Pros

Affordable for everyone

Cons

Plastic Jug not suitable for ice blending

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2059/90 Blender

Date of Use 2020-07-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2059/90 Blender

Date of Use 2020-07-16

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Disclaimers

  1. Ice cube size: 2.5 x 2.5 x 2.5cm by using the 'Pulse' function