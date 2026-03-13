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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Blender
Discontinued
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HR2056/90
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Consumer Care Book Philips Daily Collection Blender
EU Declaration of conformity Philips Daily Collection Blender HR2056/90
All (5)
What is the function of the small lid?
What does ‘pulse’ mean?
Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
How to clean the jar of my Philips Blender
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
How come the blender does not start?
Why does the motor produce an unpleasant smell during processing?
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
Contacting Philips
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