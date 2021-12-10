2 year warranty
Discontinued
450W
1 L Plastic jar
4 stars stainless steel blade
with mill
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.2-liter jar has a working capacity of 1 liter.
4 stars stainless steel blade for effective blending and mixing. The newly designed blade will blend and cut soft and hard ingredients and make a perfect smoothies and sauces for you and your family.
1 Speed for powerful blending and pulse for ice crushing.
4.6
of 5
13
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
Jooi
10/12/2021
Malaysia
Superbly user friendly
I like it very much because it is very easy to use and the size is the one I needed.
Pros
Fast and easy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2056/90 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2056/90 Blender
Jamie2017
01/07/2017
Malaysia
Easy to use. Smoothie Maker
I use it very often. Since then i have made many smoothies and blended all sorts of frozen fruits and veges. User friendly, small sized but pretty strong blender.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2056/30 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2056/30 Blender
dustycleaning
16/08/2021
Singapore
Philips employee
Good Blender for Daily Use
[Employee of philipsglobal] Blender is great! I like how it is very easy to use. It is relatively loud like all blenders, and the affordability makes it a good trade-off. Motor is good, it has good crush ability. I love how it does not get stuck easily. The different sizes provided are great depending on my usage. Easy to wash too. A good product overall!
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2059/90 Blender
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2059/90 Blender