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2 year warranty

All series

Daily Collection Mixer accessory

Discontinued

Support

Daily CollectionMixer accessory

HR1952/00

Daily Collection Mixer accessory

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

The mixer accessory extends the functionality of your Philips Daily hand blender (HR162x / HR160x). It mixes, whisk larger quantities faster than a single whisk. Prepare cake batter, sponge cake, muffins, cream, eggs and more. - English

  • PDF file
  • 19 July 2026

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