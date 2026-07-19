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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Mixer accessory
Discontinued
Support
HR1952/00
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The mixer accessory extends the functionality of your Philips Daily hand blender (HR162x / HR160x). It mixes, whisk larger quantities faster than a single whisk. Prepare cake batter, sponge cake, muffins, cream, eggs and more. - English
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