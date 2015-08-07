2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1952/00
Prepare a large variety of homemade food
The mixer accessory extends the functionality of your Philips Daily hand blender (HR162x / HR160x). It mixes, whisk larger quantities faster than a single whisk. Prepare cake batter, sponge cake, muffins, cream, eggs and more.
Accessory for HR162x & HR160x
Stainless steel beaters
Philips Daily Mixer Accessory
With these high quality stainless steel beaters for the mixer accessory for the Philips Daily handblender you can easily mix cake batter, muffin batter and pancake batter. Also cream and eggs can quicly be whisked.
With the 2-button release system of the Philips handblender it is easy to remove the blending bar for easy cleaning.
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