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2 year warranty

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  • Prepare a large variety of homemade food
  • Prepare a large variety of homemade food

Discontinued

Daily CollectionMixer accessory

HR1952/00

Prepare a large variety of homemade food

The mixer accessory extends the functionality of your Philips Daily hand blender (HR162x / HR160x). It mixes, whisk larger quantities faster than a single whisk. Prepare cake batter, sponge cake, muffins, cream, eggs and more.

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Mixer accessory with two beaters for cake and more

Prepare a large variety of homemade food

  • Accessory for HR162x & HR160x

  • Stainless steel beaters

Philips Daily Mixer Accessory

Philips Daily Mixer Accessory

High quality stainless steel beater

With these high quality stainless steel beaters for the mixer accessory for the Philips Daily handblender you can easily mix cake batter, muffin batter and pancake batter. Also cream and eggs can quicly be whisked.

2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

With the 2-button release system of the Philips handblender it is easy to remove the blending bar for easy cleaning.

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