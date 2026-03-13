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2 year warranty

Avance Collection Juicer

Discontinued

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Avance CollectionJuicer

HR1871/00

Avance Collection Juicer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide Philips Avance Collection Juicer HR1871/00

  • PDF file, 664.7 kB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips Avance Collection Juicer

  • PDF file, 2.4 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

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