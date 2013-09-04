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  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
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  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

Discontinued

Avance CollectionJuicer

HR1871/00

3.4
| (79) Reviews
Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
This Philips juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning has never been easier thanks to the innovative quick clean sieve and integrated pulp container. Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice!
See all benefits

Make 10% more juice* and clean up within a minute!

Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

  • 1000 W

  • QuickClean

  • 2.5 L, XXL tube

  • Drip stop

Make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go

Make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go

Thanks to the innovative juice extraction system with the upside down sieve, this juicer extracts up to 10% more juice*. And depending on the type of fruit or vegetables one juices, it is possible to make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go without the need to empty the pulp container.

No pre-cutting needed thanks to XXL feeding tube

No pre-cutting needed thanks to XXL feeding tube

The 80 mm extra large feeding tube allows you to juice even large fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.

2 speeds for soft or hard fruit and vegetables

2 speeds for soft or hard fruit and vegetables

The 2 speeds of the Philips Juicer allow you to extract the most out of your favourite fruit and vegetables - both soft and hard.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

79

Reviews

04/09/2013

Australia

Australia

Fantastic Juicer

I just love this juicer, so easy to use and also to clean.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR1871/00 Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR1871/00 Juicer

19/09/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Machine.. easy to use easy to clean

Just bought this machine today.. and Loving it.. Excellent Machine.. easy to use easy to clean

This review was made for Avance Collection Juicer

This review was made for Avance Collection Juicer

10/09/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Easy to use and easy to clean

This machine has made it easy to change to a healthier diet. Efficient in extracting maximum juice from fruit and vegetables and the pulp is easy to empty. A quick rinse and its ready for use again. The only negative thing for me is that I do sgruggle to close thr locking handle, but otherwise its great.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection Juicer

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to Philips' number one juicer HR1861