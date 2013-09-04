2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1871/00
1000 W
QuickClean
2.5 L, XXL tube
Drip stop
Thanks to the innovative juice extraction system with the upside down sieve, this juicer extracts up to 10% more juice*. And depending on the type of fruit or vegetables one juices, it is possible to make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go without the need to empty the pulp container.
The 80 mm extra large feeding tube allows you to juice even large fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.
The 2 speeds of the Philips Juicer allow you to extract the most out of your favourite fruit and vegetables - both soft and hard.
3.4
of 5
79
Reviews
Bambi
04/09/2013
Australia
Fantastic Juicer
I just love this juicer, so easy to use and also to clean.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR1871/00 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR1871/00 Juicer
VNAFraser
19/09/2016
United Kingdom
Excellent Machine.. easy to use easy to clean
Just bought this machine today.. and Loving it.. Excellent Machine.. easy to use easy to clean
This review was made for Avance Collection Juicer
This review was made for Avance Collection Juicer
Heather48
10/09/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Easy to use and easy to clean
This machine has made it easy to change to a healthier diet. Efficient in extracting maximum juice from fruit and vegetables and the pulp is easy to empty. A quick rinse and its ready for use again. The only negative thing for me is that I do sgruggle to close thr locking handle, but otherwise its great.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection Juicer
Compared to Philips' number one juicer HR1861