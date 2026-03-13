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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Viva Collection Juicer
Discontinued
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HR1833/00
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UK Declaration of Conformity
Eco passport Philips Viva Collection Slow juicer
All (7)
Is the appliance dishwasher safe?
Does processing fruits or vegetables with a strong pigment result in discoloring of the juicer?
Why does the pulp feel moist?
Can I juice citrus fruits (as oranges, lemons, limes) with my juicer?
What can I juice with my Philips juicer?
The appliance does not work. What should I do?
The appliance makes a lot of noise, gives off an unpleasant smell, is too hot to touch or gives off smoke. What should I do?
My Philips Juicer vibrates excessively
My Philips juicer slows down during use
The filter of my Philips Juicer is blocked
Contacting Philips
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