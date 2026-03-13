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2 year warranty

All series

Viva Collection Juicer

Discontinued

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Viva CollectionJuicer

HR1833/00

Viva Collection Juicer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 470.4 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Eco passport Philips Viva Collection Slow juicer

  • PDF file, 181 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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