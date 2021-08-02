2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1833/00
500 W
QuickClean
1.5 L
Drip stop, funnel
With only half the size*, this juicer takes limited space. You can leave it on your kitchen counter top or store it easily.
This juicer allows you to use your own glass (Max 12cm height). Place it directly under the integrated tap and you are ready to juice.
You can make up to 1.5L of juice in one go without needing to empty the pulp container.
3.8
of 5
19
Reviews
Gunnergirl
02/08/2021
United Kingdom
Amazing machine love it
Does what it says in the reviews . Very pleased with the juicer so powerful
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1833/00 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1833/00 Juicer
셀틱키안
20/09/2018
한국
넣으면 주스만 만들어집니다.
각종 야채를넣고 몸에 좋은 주스를 만들수있는 편한기능을 지닌제품입니다. 추천하고싶내요. 모두 건강하게 필립스와함께..!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva 컬렉션 HR1833/00 주서기
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva 컬렉션 HR1833/00 주서기
Peter
11/09/2016
Singapore
Easy to use and give you lightweight .its very smooth really excellent product..
Easy to use and give you lightweight .its very smooth really excellent product..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Aqua FC6401/01 Stick vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Aqua FC6401/01 Stick vacuum cleaner
Compared to Avance collection juicer HR1869/70, HR1869/71, HR1869/73