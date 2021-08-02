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  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
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  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

Discontinued

Viva CollectionJuicer

HR1833/00

3.8
| (19) Reviews
Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
Everything you expect from a juicer - high juice extraction, cleaning within 1 min - in a compact design that is half the size !*. With the funnel accessory, you can very easily put all your berries at once into the feeding tube!
See all benefits

All in one compact design

Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

  • 500 W

  • QuickClean

  • 1.5 L

  • Drip stop, funnel

Compact juicer always at hand on your kitchen counter top

With only half the size*, this juicer takes limited space. You can leave it on your kitchen counter top or store it easily.

Juice directly into your glass

Juice directly into your glass

This juicer allows you to use your own glass (Max 12cm height). Place it directly under the integrated tap and you are ready to juice.

Juice up to 1.5L in one go

Juice up to 1.5L in one go

You can make up to 1.5L of juice in one go without needing to empty the pulp container.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

19

Reviews

3

02/08/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing machine love it

Does what it says in the reviews . Very pleased with the juicer so powerful

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1833/00 Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1833/00 Juicer

20/09/2018

한국

한국

넣으면 주스만 만들어집니다.

각종 야채를넣고 몸에 좋은 주스를 만들수있는 편한기능을 지닌제품입니다. 추천하고싶내요. 모두 건강하게 필립스와함께..!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva 컬렉션 HR1833/00 주서기

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva 컬렉션 HR1833/00 주서기

11/09/2016

Singapore

Singapore

Easy to use and give you lightweight .its very smooth really excellent product..

Easy to use and give you lightweight .its very smooth really excellent product..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Aqua FC6401/01 Stick vacuum cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Aqua FC6401/01 Stick vacuum cleaner

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to Avance collection juicer HR1869/70, HR1869/71, HR1869/73