2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HR1617/01
Discontinued
User Manual Philips Viva Collection Hand blender
The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watt power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! - English
For what can I use my Philips hand blender whisk?
Can hard ingredients damage my Philips hand blender?
Can I replace the blade unit of my Philips hand blender?
Can I use the Philips chopper bowl in the microwave?
Can I crush ice cubes with my Philips chopper?
Can I set my Philips hand blender's power to "ON" permanently?
Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
Can I crush ice cubes with my Philips chopper?
Where is the serial number of my Philips hand blender?
Can I put hard foods in my Philips Chopper?
How can I get rid of the smell on my Philips chopper?
How to clean my Philips hand blender bar