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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Hand blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Hand blender HR1617/01
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Hand blender
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Hand blender
  • Packaging photograph Philips Viva Collection Hand blender
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Hand blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Hand blender HR1617/01
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Hand blender
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Hand blender
  • Packaging photograph Philips Viva Collection Hand blender

Discontinued

Viva CollectionHand blender

HR1617/01

4.3

| (29) Reviews | 97% recommend this product

Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watt power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

See all benefits

Easy blending, chopping, and whisking at any speed

Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

  • 650 W, metal bar

  • Double action knife

  • 1,7 L Beaker, XL chopper,whisk

  • 16 speeds +turbo

Select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients

Select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients

With 16 speed settings you can select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients creating the preferred consistency or smoothest blending results.

Extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients

Extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients

For the toughest ingredients.

Double action blade

Double action blade

Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

29

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

2
1

18/08/2013

Malaysia

Malaysia

this product is easy to handle and minimise space

since i have a baby, i look foward to find a product that can make a puree or baby food as simple and as faster as i can... so i figure up this hand blender is very efficiant to me. futher more, they come with food processer jar and ballon whisk... it make my life easier in the kitchen....

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1617/01 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1617/01 Hand blender

20/08/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best kitchen appliance ever!!!

[Employee of philipsglobal] I bought my Philips Viva Collection Hand blender about a year ago mainly for the hand blender. As it turns out...I use this blender with all attachments all of the time! Making delicious sauces, whisking, chopping...it does it all! I have had several cheaper blenders in the past from other manufacturers (that have all broken within a few months) but this is by far the best for build quality, speed, settings, versatility and overall design. Apart from my Philips kettle it is the most used appliance in my kitchen as it is lightweight, convenient to plug in and use and easy to clean. I highly recommend the Philips Viva Collection Hand blender. A quality item at a great price.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Hand blender

08/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

good quality at a great price

bought this product to replace my old philips hand blender which worked perfectly for about 5 years until now, it still works great but if i detatch the blender from the motor, its hard to fit it back...due to a small rubber part which has become loose caused by general wear and tear. this new product looks nice, and feels solid and its multi speed, turbo feature is very handy.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Hand blender

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