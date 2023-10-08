2 year warranty
Discontinued
A healthier way to fry*
The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air to fry your favorite foods with little or no added oil. New Twin TurboStar technology is designed to remove fat from the food, making this a healthier way to fry for you and your family.
Twin TurboStar
Rapid Air Technology
Black
The Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite food with little or no added oil, so you can fry with up to 90% less fat***. Enjoy great-tasting, crispy results like deep fried, with the least amount of fat.
By combining a powerful heater and motor with our new Twin TurboStar technology, the hot air in the Airfryer swirls like a powerful tornado – throughout the entire cooking basket. Designed to extract more fat from your food and capture it all in the fat reducer for easy disposal. Philips Airfryer with Twin TurboStar technology also saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer.
Eat healthier dishes with excess fat removed from food. The Philips Airfryer has Fat Removal Technology that separates and captures excess fat. Enjoy delicious food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with maximum taste and minimum fat.
4.7
of 5
597
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
gregmac
08/10/2023
Australia
Verified buyer
Pleasant Surprise
Have never owned an air fryer previously and whilst still learning to use this appliance have found it easy to use and very effective and efficient in cooking the meals to date. Have found it to be handier than using the electric oven and much easier to clean and maintain.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium HD9650/93 Airfryer XXL
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium HD9650/93 Airfryer XXL
Jetti14
11/09/2023
Australia
Verified buyer
Great appliance
Does everything so well. So easy to use and Clean & Cooks quickly
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium HD9650/93 Airfryer XXL
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium HD9650/93 Airfryer XXL
Rachel 12345
07/05/2023
Australia
Verified buyer
Easy peasy
Kids are cooking. Fantastic drawer. Less likely to scorch my benchtop
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium HD9650/93 Airfryer XXL
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium HD9650/93 Airfryer XXL
Compared to fat content of chicken and pork versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (200°C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.