ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Airfryer XXL HD9654/99
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9654/91
  • Front Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Airfryer XXL
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9654/91
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9654/91
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9654/91
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9654/91
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9654/91
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9654/91
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9654/91
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9654/91
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9654/91
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9654/91
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Airfryer XXL HD9654/99
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9654/91
  • Front Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Airfryer XXL
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9654/91
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9654/91
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9654/91
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9654/91
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9654/91
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9654/91
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9654/91
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9654/91
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9654/91
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9654/91

Discontinued

Avance CollectionAirfryer XXL

HD9654/99

4.7

| (597) Reviews | 94% recommend this product

A healthier way to fry*

The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air to fry your favorite foods with little or no added oil. New Twin TurboStar technology is designed to remove fat from the food, making this a healthier way to fry for you and your family.

See all benefits
Compatible products
Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit

Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit

HD9951/01

Crispy taste, reduces fat others leave behind*

A healthier way to fry*

  • Twin TurboStar

  • Rapid Air Technology

  • Black

Fry with little or no oil

Fry with little or no oil

The Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite food with little or no added oil, so you can fry with up to 90% less fat***. Enjoy great-tasting, crispy results like deep fried, with the least amount of fat.

Twin TurboStar technology removes fat from foods

Twin TurboStar technology removes fat from foods

By combining a powerful heater and motor with our new Twin TurboStar technology, the hot air in the Airfryer swirls like a powerful tornado – throughout the entire cooking basket. Designed to extract more fat from your food and capture it all in the fat reducer for easy disposal. Philips Airfryer with Twin TurboStar technology also saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer.

Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

Eat healthier dishes with excess fat removed from food. The Philips Airfryer has Fat Removal Technology that separates and captures excess fat. Enjoy delicious food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with maximum taste and minimum fat.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

597

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

08/10/2023

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Pleasant Surprise

Have never owned an air fryer previously and whilst still learning to use this appliance have found it easy to use and very effective and efficient in cooking the meals to date. Have found it to be handier than using the electric oven and much easier to clean and maintain.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium HD9650/93 Airfryer XXL

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium HD9650/93 Airfryer XXL

11/09/2023

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Great appliance

Does everything so well. So easy to use and Clean & Cooks quickly

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium HD9650/93 Airfryer XXL

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium HD9650/93 Airfryer XXL

07/05/2023

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Easy peasy

Kids are cooking. Fantastic drawer. Less likely to scorch my benchtop

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium HD9650/93 Airfryer XXL

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium HD9650/93 Airfryer XXL

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Compared to fat content of chicken and pork versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying

  2. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer

  3. Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (200°C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.