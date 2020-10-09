2 year warranty
Discontinued
Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat*
With Philips unique TurboStar technology you can fry food using minimal oil and prepare delicious and evenly cooked dishes. There’s no need for preheating and with the new compact design you can still cook large amount of food.
TurboStar
Low fat fryer
Black, 1300W, 0.8kg
Thanks to Philips TurboStar technology, all food is exposed to this constant, circulating heat and is cooked through simultaneously. The result is evenly fried food – with no turning needed - even when food is piled up. In addition to the heated air flow, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food for delicious, golden-brown results. “Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside”
The Philips Airfryer app is free and filled with delicious recipes and easy to follow step-by-step cooking instructions. Get inspired with quick, healthy snacks or meals for special occasions.
Philips Airfryer is ready to use immediately. Integrally faster from start to end it drives every day usage by superiority along the whole cooking process.
4.7
of 5
41
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Nina N
09/10/2020
Malaysia
A must have in every modern kitchen
This kitchen appliance is a huge assistance during my busy and not so busy days. All I need to do is just popped in my family's favourite snacks and continue with my other work. I list this item as top 5 every modern household need to have.
Pros
alot to list
Cons
nothing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9623/11 Airfryer
Date of Use 2018-10-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9623/11 Airfryer
Date of Use 2018-10-09
Robert56
06/04/2018
Malaysia
Verified buyer
Quick and Convenient
Excellent air-fryer - amazing way of cooking. Very pleased with it. Cooks within a short time and meats turned out juicy! it's also easy to clean.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9623/11 Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9623/11 Airfryer
Mayarahm
09/10/2018
Indonesia
Part of promotion
Philips Airfryer ( Less Oil Less Risk)
Woohoo .. Kali ini saya mau review mengenai philips airfryer . Masih ga nyangka bisa dapet kesempatan nyobain produk airfryer dr philips . Pas dianter sma kurir , wuaaaaa barangnya godee dan berat juga. Mantaaap lah pokoknya . Langsung diunboxing , barangnya elegan dan cantik sekali dengan balutan warna hitam dominan. Dilengkapi dengan buku petunjuk pemakaian yang komplit sekali dari cara penggunaan hingga waktu pemakaian dan cara pencucian. Produknya keren loh ada timer beserta lampu indikator dan setelan suhunya semacam oven gitu . Hmm.. kebetulan dirumah lg ada stock sosis, tempe bacem dan ayam ungkep siap goreng . Jadi kami eksekusi lah 3 bahan itu dalam waktu sekejaaap dan TANPA MINYAK pastinya . Disulap dan jadi makanan siap santap disiang itu . Hasilnya garing dan matang rata luar dalam beserta sehat tentunya. Menurut saya kelemahan dari produk ini yaitu konsumsi daya listriknya yang Wow sampai 1425 watt dan tidak bisa digunakan untuk memasak dalam jumlah besar. Overall saya akan merekomendasikan produk philips airfryer ini ke rekan-rekan dan keluarga saya , terutama yang tinggal di apartment karena barangnya sangat praktis dan mudah penggunaannya.
This review was made for Koleksi Viva HD9623/10 Airfryer
This review was made for Koleksi Viva HD9623/10 Airfryer
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.
measured vs Airfryer without TurboStar with frozen fries, evaluated on browning and doneness
versus Philips Viva Collection Airfryer, total capacity can fit 800 gr of fries