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2 year warranty
Kettles
All series
Viva Collection Kettle
Discontinued
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HD9351/92
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UK Declaration of Conformity
Consumer Care Book Philips Daily Collection Kettle
All (5)
Can I also heat up other liquids than water into the kettle?
Can I use my Philips Kettle without the anti-scale filter?
What happens if I switch on my Philips kettle without water?
What are the white spots on the bottom of my Philips kettle?
How to clean the scale filter of my Philips kettle
There is water coming out of the spout of my Philips kettle
There is water/condensation on the base of my Philips kettle
My Philips kettle does not switch on
My Philips kettle stays in the "ON" position
My Philips kettle boils and stops
My Philips Kettle is dirty with small spots inside
Contacting Philips
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