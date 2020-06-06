2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9351/92
Designed to last
Durable kettle in safe, food-grade full stainless steel for long and reliable daily use. Philips brings 60 years of trust and expertise to this elegant long-life kettle.
Metal
Spring lid
Light indicator
1.7 L
The handy water level indicators, including one-cup indicator, make sure that you only boil the amount of water that you need, saving both energy (one cup of water 250ml vs 1L) and water and helping to contribute to a better environment.
A removable micro-mesh filter on the spout captures tiny limescale particles as small as 200 microns to ensure a clear cup.
A concealed stainless steel heating element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
3.8
of 5
20
Reviews
DeltaWhiskey
06/06/2020
Malaysia
Verified buyer
Good Quality
As always my expectation with philips product will always be in good quality and it does.
Pros
Good looking design easy to operate
Cons
Take some time to finish boiling the water
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9351/92 Kettle
Date of Use 2020-05-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9351/92 Kettle
Date of Use 2020-05-05
azwar
31/07/2019
Malaysia
Verified buyer
Good product
Easy to use and smoothly when pours water in a jug
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9351/92 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9351/92 Kettle
Fran Tan 123
25/11/2023
United Kingdom
Lovely pour no drips !
This kettle has and incredible pour once you have tried it out you won’t want to go back to any other . Now about to buy one for a Christmas present !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Metal Kettle-Spring Lid, Light indicator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Metal Kettle-Spring Lid, Light indicator
25% larger than regular Philips metal kettle HD9320