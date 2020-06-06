ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last

Discontinued

Viva CollectionKettle

HD9351/92

3.8

| (20) Reviews

Designed to last

Durable kettle in safe, food-grade full stainless steel for long and reliable daily use. Philips brings 60 years of trust and expertise to this elegant long-life kettle.

See all benefits

Full stainless steel with extra-large lid opening

Designed to last

  • Metal

  • Spring lid

  • Light indicator

  • 1.7 L

Save up to 64% energy with the cup indicators

Save up to 64% energy with the cup indicators

The handy water level indicators, including one-cup indicator, make sure that you only boil the amount of water that you need, saving both energy (one cup of water 250ml vs 1L) and water and helping to contribute to a better environment.

Micro-mesh filter captures tiny limescale particles

Micro-mesh filter captures tiny limescale particles

A removable micro-mesh filter on the spout captures tiny limescale particles as small as 200 microns to ensure a clear cup.

Flat heating element for fast boiling

Flat heating element for fast boiling

A concealed stainless steel heating element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

20

Reviews

2

06/06/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Verified buyer

Good Quality

As always my expectation with philips product will always be in good quality and it does.

Pros

Good looking design easy to operate

Cons

Take some time to finish boiling the water

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9351/92 Kettle

Date of Use 2020-05-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9351/92 Kettle

Date of Use 2020-05-05

31/07/2019

Malaysia

Malaysia

Verified buyer

Good product

Easy to use and smoothly when pours water in a jug

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9351/92 Kettle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9351/92 Kettle

25/11/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Lovely pour no drips !

This kettle has and incredible pour once you have tried it out you won’t want to go back to any other . Now about to buy one for a Christmas present !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Metal Kettle-Spring Lid, Light indicator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Metal Kettle-Spring Lid, Light indicator

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. 25% larger than regular Philips metal kettle HD9320