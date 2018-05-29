2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9228/01
Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!
Low fat fryer
Multicooker
Black/red
Variety cooking basket
Airfryer's unique Rapid Air technology enables you to fry, bake, roast and grill, the tastiest snacks and meals with less fat than a conventional fryer, by using little or no oil! Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also creates less smell than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use!
Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 200 degrees. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
MakLong
29/05/2018
Malaysia
Verified buyer
Healthy Cooking
Healthy cooking when you cook with Phillips Air Fryer!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9228/01 Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9228/01 Airfryer
PGUSER
03/06/2016
Malaysia
Bad Product Quality
The timer of this product not functioning properly. The power cut off even the timer is still 2-3 minutes to complete the cooking. Sent for service and got it replaced but end up still the same problem.
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9228/01 Airfryer
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9228/01 Airfryer
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.