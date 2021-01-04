2 year warranty
Discontinued
The healthy way to fry!
Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!
Low fat fryer
Multicooker
Misty dawn
800 g
Using Rapid Air technology, the Airfryer circulates hot air around a metal mesh cooking basket, requiring little or no oil as it fries, bakes and grills. The starfish design on the bottom of the Airfryer facilitates air circulation, ensuring your favorite foods cook evenly.
Philips Airfryer's unique design which combines fast circulating superheated air, starfish design and optimal heating profile allows you to fry a variety of delicious meals in a fast, easy and healthier way without necessarily adding oil.
Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 390 Fahrenheit. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!
4.5
of 5
263
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Ayky
04/01/2021
Malaysia
Excellent even with minor aesthetic flaw
Purchased during 12.12 sale. Received box the nex day without bubble wrap but product intact. When take out for 1st use discovered a minor broken piece of the plastic front cover of the pan. Further check found the whole cover a bit loose on both sides. Highlighted to Lazada and was offered a refund. However, in view of rising Covid cases here I decided to accept the flaw and use it anyway so I dun hv to make a run for the mailing outlet. Used it for frying chicken & pork and so far so good! Love it! Hopefully the loose cover wil last...anyway what I dun like abt this purchase is that it came without proper detail user manual & recipe book. Hope you can improve on this
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9218/31 Airfryer
Date of Use 2020-12-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9218/31 Airfryer
Date of Use 2020-12-04
lampeh
18/05/2020
Malaysia
Good looking product
The product working well and also good looking design
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9218/31 Airfryer
Date of Use 2020-04-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9218/31 Airfryer
Date of Use 2020-04-18
Sz92
20/11/2025
Australia
Verified buyer
Great purchase.
Fabulous small air fryer! Takes up minimal space on bench top, perfect for single person. Cooks perfectly.
This review was made for 3000 Series HD9200/21 Airfryer L
This review was made for 3000 Series HD9200/21 Airfryer L
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.