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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Airfryer HD9218/31
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Daily Collection Airfryer
  • Front Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Airfryer HD9218/31
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Airfryer HD9218/31
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Airfryer HD9218/31
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Daily Collection Airfryer
  • Front Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Airfryer HD9218/31
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Airfryer HD9218/31

Discontinued

Daily CollectionAirfryer

HD9218/31

4.5

| (263) Reviews | 92% recommend this product

The healthy way to fry!

Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!

See all benefits

With Rapid Air Technology for the perfect results

The healthy way to fry!

  • Low fat fryer

  • Multicooker

  • Misty dawn

  • 800 g

Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

Using Rapid Air technology, the Airfryer circulates hot air around a metal mesh cooking basket, requiring little or no oil as it fries, bakes and grills. The starfish design on the bottom of the Airfryer facilitates air circulation, ensuring your favorite foods cook evenly.

Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

Philips Airfryer's unique design which combines fast circulating superheated air, starfish design and optimal heating profile allows you to fry a variety of delicious meals in a fast, easy and healthier way without necessarily adding oil.

Manually adjustable time and temperature control

Manually adjustable time and temperature control

Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 390 Fahrenheit. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

263

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

04/01/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

Excellent even with minor aesthetic flaw

Purchased during 12.12 sale. Received box the nex day without bubble wrap but product intact. When take out for 1st use discovered a minor broken piece of the plastic front cover of the pan. Further check found the whole cover a bit loose on both sides. Highlighted to Lazada and was offered a refund. However, in view of rising Covid cases here I decided to accept the flaw and use it anyway so I dun hv to make a run for the mailing outlet. Used it for frying chicken & pork and so far so good! Love it! Hopefully the loose cover wil last...anyway what I dun like abt this purchase is that it came without proper detail user manual & recipe book. Hope you can improve on this

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9218/31 Airfryer

Date of Use 2020-12-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9218/31 Airfryer

Date of Use 2020-12-04

18/05/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Good looking product

The product working well and also good looking design

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9218/31 Airfryer

Date of Use 2020-04-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9218/31 Airfryer

Date of Use 2020-04-18

20/11/2025

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Great purchase.

Fabulous small air fryer! Takes up minimal space on bench top, perfect for single person. Cooks perfectly.

This review was made for 3000 Series HD9200/21 Airfryer L

This review was made for 3000 Series HD9200/21 Airfryer L

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.