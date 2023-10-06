2 year warranty
Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
Philips compact airfryer with its unique "starfish" bottom creates 360-degree high-speed three-dimensional hot air heating, and can quickly complete cooking without preheating. Download the NutriU app to discover hundreds of tasty recipes every day.
Easy to clean
Auto pause
White
RapidAir Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.
The Philips Airfryer 5000 series XXL Connected uses hot air to cook your favourite foods to crispy perfection.
Discover hundreds of mouthwatering, tasty, quick, and healthy recipes for your Airfryer. HomeID recipes are curated by nutrition experts, making it easy to make the right choices every day.
4.8
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
GW_C
06/10/2023
Singapore
Verified buyer
With air fryer, the kitchen will not get oily.
For small family and where frying is minimum, this size is sufficient.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airfryer 3000 Series L HD9100/20 Single Pot
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airfryer 3000 Series L HD9100/20 Single Pot
CLSM
25/09/2023
Singapore
Verified buyer
Compact, Cheap and Excellent Airfryer
Bought this Airfryer 3000 Series L HD9100/20 Compact Airfryer during promo and the price was cheap. Excellent cooker with high performance.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airfryer 3000 Series L HD9100/20 Single Pot
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airfryer 3000 Series L HD9100/20 Single Pot
Mdm S Tan
30/04/2023
Singapore
Verified buyer
Airfryer 3000
Nice color, good cooking time. User friendly instruction. Worth buying.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airfryer 3000 Series L HD9100/20 Single Pot
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airfryer 3000 Series L HD9100/20 Single Pot
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
Compared to fat content of Chicken and pork prepared versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying
Available only in countries with a NutriU community