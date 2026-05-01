2 independent cooking zones, perfect results for all foods
Two grilling areas allow you to set the temperature independently, cooking different foods at the same time.
Adjustable temperature for perfect results
Five temperature levels grill any ingredient to perfection.
Reversible plates for enhanced versatility
Flip the plates to griddle or grill. Cook everything from meat to vegetables, eggs, and pancakes.
Large grilling surface for the whole family
The 1400 cm² grilling surface meets all your needs for delicious meals with family and friends.
Maifan stone coating protects against scratching
The grill plate is coated to prevent food from sticking and protect against scratching.
2400 W for fast and powerful heating
Warm up quickly and maintain the high temperatures needed for grilling with 2400 watts of heating power.
Dishwasher-safe parts for easy and effortless cleanup
After your meal, place the removable parts in the dishwasher.
Splash guard to keep your countertop clean
Keep your countertop tidy.
Removable plates for easy cleaning
Simply remove the grill plates for easy cleanup, in the dishwasher or under the tap.
Cord winder for tidy storage
Wrap the cord around the winder after use for convenient storage.
45% less smoke*, perfect for indoor grilling
Indoor grilling designed for real homes, so your apartment stays fresh — even on high heat.
Up to 68% less excess grease, your healthier cooking choice*
Enjoy tasty meals with up to 68% less excess grease*, thanks to drip hole design that separates and traps grease. The grease tray is removable, for easy cleaning. * Compared to Philips HD6212 without drip hole design, using beef burger
Technical Specifications
General Specification
Primary Material
PF
Secondary Material
Alum alloy
Pre-programmed settings
No
Product type
Table Grill
Capacity Watertank
No
Non-slip feet
Yes
Cord length
expose 0.85±0.05m
Cord storage
Yes
Technology
No
Integrated on /off switch
Yes
Power light
No
Min temperature
130±30°C @setting 1
Maximum temperature
for flat plate:200±20°C @setting 5,for flat plate with recess:205±20°C