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    Table Grill

    HD6222/90

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Delicious grilling, from breakfast to dinner

    Enjoy the flavors of home grilling with the Philips Table Grill. Two heating zones and reversible plates offer versatile cooking and perfect results.

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    Table Grill

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    Delicious grilling, from breakfast to dinner

    Reversible plates enhance the grilling experience

    • 2 heating zones
    • Reversible plates
    • Adjustable temperature
    • Large grilling surface: 1400 cm²
    • 2400 W
    2 independent cooking zones, perfect results for all foods

    2 independent cooking zones, perfect results for all foods

    Two grilling areas allow you to set the temperature independently, cooking different foods at the same time.

    Adjustable temperature for perfect results

    Adjustable temperature for perfect results

    Five temperature levels grill any ingredient to perfection.

    Reversible plates for enhanced versatility

    Reversible plates for enhanced versatility

    Flip the plates to griddle or grill. Cook everything from meat to vegetables, eggs, and pancakes.

    Large grilling surface for the whole family

    Large grilling surface for the whole family

    The 1400 cm² grilling surface meets all your needs for delicious meals with family and friends.

    Maifan stone coating protects against scratching

    Maifan stone coating protects against scratching

    The grill plate is coated to prevent food from sticking and protect against scratching.

    2400 W for fast and powerful heating

    2400 W for fast and powerful heating

    Warm up quickly and maintain the high temperatures needed for grilling with 2400 watts of heating power.

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy and effortless cleanup

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy and effortless cleanup

    After your meal, place the removable parts in the dishwasher.

    Splash guard to keep your countertop clean

    Splash guard to keep your countertop clean

    Keep your countertop tidy.

    Removable plates for easy cleaning

    Removable plates for easy cleaning

    Simply remove the grill plates for easy cleanup, in the dishwasher or under the tap.

    Cord winder for tidy storage

    Cord winder for tidy storage

    Wrap the cord around the winder after use for convenient storage.

    45% less smoke*, perfect for indoor grilling

    45% less smoke*, perfect for indoor grilling

    Indoor grilling designed for real homes, so your apartment stays fresh — even on high heat.

    Up to 68% less excess grease, your healthier cooking choice*

    Up to 68% less excess grease, your healthier cooking choice*

    Enjoy tasty meals with up to 68% less excess grease*, thanks to drip hole design that separates and traps grease. The grease tray is removable, for easy cleaning. * Compared to Philips HD6212 without drip hole design, using beef burger

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      PF
      Secondary Material
      Alum alloy
      Pre-programmed settings
      No
      Product type
      Table Grill
      Capacity Watertank
      No
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Cord length
      expose 0.85±0.05m
      Cord storage
      Yes
      Technology
      No
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Power light
      No
      Min temperature
      130±30°C @setting 1
      Maximum temperature
      for flat plate:200±20°C @setting 5,for flat plate with recess:205±20°C
      Pulse function
      No
      Smart home compatibility
      No
      Wi-Fi range
      No
      Heating time
      ≦7 minutes
      Warranty
      2 years

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      2000-2400W
      Voltage
      220-240V
      Frequency
      50-60Hz
      Number in pack
      2
      Battery Product
      No

    • Safety feature

      Safety certification
      Yes,have
      Automatic shut-off
      No
      Child lock
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      53.4cm
      Product Width
      35.2cm
      Product Height
      15.8cm
      Product Weight
      5.33kg
      Package Length
      58.2cm
      Package Width
      22.8cm
      Package Height
      41cm
      Package Weight
      1.88kg

    • Durability

      Case
      100% recycled paper
      User Manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    • Simply remove the grill plates for easy cleanup, in the dishwasher or under the tap.
    • * Compared to Philips HD6212 without drip hole design, using beef burger
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