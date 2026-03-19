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  • Kitchen Appliances, Riesling Lite IH Rice Cooker, Rice Cooker 7000 Series, IH Rice Cooker, Riesling Lite, Induction heating, HD5210, HD5210/82, HD5210_82, HD521082
  • Kitchen Appliances, Riesling Lite IH Rice Cooker, Rice Cooker 7000 Series, IH Rice Cooker, Riesling Lite, Induction heating, HD5210, HD5210/82, HD5210_82, HD521082
  • Kitchen Appliances, Riesling Lite IH Rice Cooker, Rice Cooker 7000 Series, IH Rice Cooker, Riesling Lite, Induction heating, HD5210, HD5210/82, HD5210_82, HD521082
  • Kitchen Appliances, Riesling Lite IH Rice Cooker, Rice Cooker 7000 Series, IH Rice Cooker, Riesling Lite, Induction heating, HD5210, HD5210/82, HD5210_82, HD521082
  • Kitchen Appliances, Riesling Lite IH Rice Cooker, Rice Cooker 7000 Series, IH Rice Cooker, Riesling Lite, Induction heating, HD5210, HD5210/82, HD5210_82, HD521082
  • Kitchen Appliances, Riesling Lite IH Rice Cooker, Rice Cooker 7000 Series, IH Rice Cooker, Riesling Lite, Induction heating, HD5210, HD5210/82, HD5210_82, HD521082
  • Kitchen Appliances, Riesling Lite IH Rice Cooker, Rice Cooker 7000 Series, IH Rice Cooker, Riesling Lite, Induction heating, HD5210, HD5210/82, HD5210_82, HD521082
  • Kitchen Appliances, Riesling Lite IH Rice Cooker, Rice Cooker 7000 Series, IH Rice Cooker, Riesling Lite, Induction heating, HD5210, HD5210/82, HD5210_82, HD521082
  • Kitchen Appliances, Riesling Lite IH Rice Cooker, Rice Cooker 7000 Series, IH Rice Cooker, Riesling Lite, Induction heating, HD5210, HD5210/82, HD5210_82, HD521082
  • Kitchen Appliances, Riesling Lite IH Rice Cooker, Rice Cooker 7000 Series, IH Rice Cooker, Riesling Lite, Induction heating, HD5210, HD5210/82, HD5210_82, HD521082

Philips Rice Cooker 7000 SeriesIH Rice Cooker

HD5210/82

Ideal texture of rice, elevated taste

The Philips 7000 Series Rice Cooker features advanced Induction Heating for even, precise cooking for fresh and fluffy rice.

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Advance IH technology keeps rice fresh and fluffy

Ideal texture of rice, elevated taste

  • 3 Dimensional IH heating

  • FreshDefense technology

  • 11 pre-set program with 3 texture options

  • Iron flame pot with 1.5L rice capacity

  • Fast cooking ready in 25 mins

Evenly fluffy rice every time

Evenly fluffy rice every time

Electromagnetic induction allows the inner pot to directly generate heat to both cook rice and keep it warm before serving.

Fresh and fluffy rice for a long time

Fresh and fluffy rice for a long time

Thanks to innovative FreshDefense Technology, featuring a specially designed dual channel steam valve that seals in extra moisture through precise control of temperature and air circulation, locking in the perfect moisture level to make rice fresh and fluffy for a long time.

Versatile cooking with 11 menus

Versatile cooking with 11 menus

Explore 11 versatile cooking modes tailored to your needs for white rice and mixed grain rice with no pre-soaking needed, or freshly cooked meals, you can select from three texture options for a customized dining experience!

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. The cooking time is approximately 25 minutes when testing with 1 cup of short-grain or long-grain rice.

  2. Keep Warm mode for up to 12 hours. Experimental data for reference only.