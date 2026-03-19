2 year warranty
HD5210/82
Ideal texture of rice, elevated taste
The Philips 7000 Series Rice Cooker features advanced Induction Heating for even, precise cooking for fresh and fluffy rice.
3 Dimensional IH heating
FreshDefense technology
11 pre-set program with 3 texture options
Iron flame pot with 1.5L rice capacity
Fast cooking ready in 25 mins
Electromagnetic induction allows the inner pot to directly generate heat to both cook rice and keep it warm before serving.
Thanks to innovative FreshDefense Technology, featuring a specially designed dual channel steam valve that seals in extra moisture through precise control of temperature and air circulation, locking in the perfect moisture level to make rice fresh and fluffy for a long time.
Explore 11 versatile cooking modes tailored to your needs for white rice and mixed grain rice with no pre-soaking needed, or freshly cooked meals, you can select from three texture options for a customized dining experience!
Reviews
The cooking time is approximately 25 minutes when testing with 1 cup of short-grain or long-grain rice.
Keep Warm mode for up to 12 hours. Experimental data for reference only.