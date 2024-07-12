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2 year warranty

Daily Collection Induction cooker

Discontinued

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Daily CollectionInduction cooker

HD4921/00

Daily Collection Induction cooker

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Nutrition is essential to good health. Philips Intelligent Frequency Conversion Induction Cooker shortens cooking time and keeps most nutrients. With its varied cooking programs, eating healthy has never been so easy. - English

  • PDF file
  • 12 July 2024