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2 year warranty
Daily Collection Induction cooker
Discontinued
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HD4921/00
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Nutrition is essential to good health. Philips Intelligent Frequency Conversion Induction Cooker shortens cooking time and keeps most nutrients. With its varied cooking programs, eating healthy has never been so easy. - English