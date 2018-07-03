2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD4921/00
Press button
6 power levels
The maximum power output reaches 2000W during cooking
0-120mins timer
6 power levels suitable for different cooking needs.
2.1
of 5
9
Reviews
ArunMukherjee
03/07/2018
Malaysia
Verified buyer
Very satisfactory for the price
I find it quite good for personal cooking and it is reasonably fast and value for money. I am satisfied with the product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4921/00 Induction cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4921/00 Induction cooker
CKLim
09/03/2018
Singapore
The function that I need is not quite there
Two major problems when I encounter: 1. The timer setting is not there for boiling water. It is critical to have it to prevent overflow when water is boiled. I think it is a major problem with this cooker. 2. The low temperature setting is not low enough. When I steam food, I would like to steam it longer with lower temperature. The lowest temperature setting at 400 is not low enough. The water keep boiling when I steam food. Not very good.
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4921/62 Induction cooker
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4921/62 Induction cooker
Lai888
31/05/2021
Malaysia
Can’t last long
Used for less than 4 years & not really frequently used but it stopped functioning
Pros
Function button easy to select
Cons
Not really lasting
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4921/00 Induction cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4921/00 Induction cooker