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  • Adds life to your meals
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  • Adds life to your meals
  • Adds life to your meals
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Adds life to your meals

Discontinued

Daily CollectionInduction cooker

HD4921/00

2.1
| (9) Reviews
Adds life to your meals
Nutrition is essential to good health. Philips Intelligent Frequency Conversion Induction Cooker shortens cooking time and keeps most nutrients. With its varied cooking programs, eating healthy has never been so easy.
See all benefits

Fast heating seals in nutrition

Adds life to your meals

  • Press button

  • 6 power levels

2000W high power for faster cooking

2000W high power for faster cooking

The maximum power output reaches 2000W during cooking

0-120mins timer

0-120mins timer

0-120mins timer

6 power levels

6 power levels

6 power levels suitable for different cooking needs.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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2.1

of 5

9

Reviews

5

03/07/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

Verified buyer

Very satisfactory for the price

I find it quite good for personal cooking and it is reasonably fast and value for money. I am satisfied with the product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD4921/00 Induction cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD4921/00 Induction cooker

09/03/2018

Singapore

Singapore

The function that I need is not quite there

Two major problems when I encounter: 1. The timer setting is not there for boiling water. It is critical to have it to prevent overflow when water is boiled. I think it is a major problem with this cooker. 2. The low temperature setting is not low enough. When I steam food, I would like to steam it longer with lower temperature. The lowest temperature setting at 400 is not low enough. The water keep boiling when I steam food. Not very good.

This review was made for Daily Collection HD4921/62 Induction cooker

This review was made for Daily Collection HD4921/62 Induction cooker

31/05/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

Can’t last long

Used for less than 4 years & not really frequently used but it stopped functioning

Pros

Function button easy to select

Cons

Not really lasting

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD4921/00 Induction cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD4921/00 Induction cooker

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