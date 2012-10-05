HD4911/62
Adds life to your meals
Nutrition is essential to good health. Philips induction cooker shortens cooking time by 1/3, and so better seals nutrients into the food. The induction cooker comes with a variety of cooking programs for healthy eating.See all benefits
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24 hours preset timer function for delayed cooking
Thanks to 2100W high power, the Philips Induction cooker can ensure fast and efficient heating, which helps cookware bottom to reach high temperature in an instant.
Totally 5 local relevant menus provides a variety of choice for the contemporary cook.
5 power levels to meet daily cooking needs.
Glossy glass plate is easy to clean.
Overheating protection for safe cooking.
Design specifications
Dimensions
Technical specifications
General specifications
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