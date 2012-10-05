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    Daily Collection Induction cooker

    HD4911/62

    Adds life to your meals

    Nutrition is essential to good health. Philips induction cooker shortens cooking time by 1/3, and so better seals nutrients into the food. The induction cooker comes with a variety of cooking programs for healthy eating.

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    Daily Collection Induction cooker

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    Adds life to your meals

    Induction cooker, heats fast seals in nutrition

    • Sensor Touch
    • 2100W
    • 5 menus
    • 5 power levels
    • 24 hours timer
    24 hours preset timer function for delayed cooking

    24 hours preset timer function for delayed cooking

    24 hours preset timer function for delayed cooking

    2100W high power

    2100W high power

    Thanks to 2100W high power, the Philips Induction cooker can ensure fast and efficient heating, which helps cookware bottom to reach high temperature in an instant.

    5 menus

    5 menus

    Totally 5 local relevant menus provides a variety of choice for the contemporary cook.

    5 power levels

    5 power levels

    5 power levels to meet daily cooking needs.

    Easy to clean

    Easy to clean

    Glossy glass plate is easy to clean.

    Overheating protection

    Overheating protection

    Overheating protection for safe cooking.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials of main body
      Full galss panel
      Color(s)
      Black
      Height
      65  mm
      Width
      280  mm
      Depth
      350  mm
      Weight (incl. packaging)
      4  kg

    • Dimensions

      Packaging dimensions (WxHxD)
      332(W)X212(D)X392(H)
      Set dimension (WxHxD)
      280(W)×350(D)×65(H)

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Cord length
      1.2  m
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz
      Wattage
      2100  W

    • General specifications

      Fast cooking better seals nutrition into food
      Yes
      Auto-off program cooks food safely
      Yes
      More comfortable cooking without flame
      Yes
      Cool-to-touch surface cooks foods safely
      Yes
      24-hour timer setting
      Yes
      Touch sensor control panel
      Yes

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