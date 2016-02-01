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2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
Toaster
Discontinued
HD4815/00
2 slot
Compact
White
The Philips toaster saves space on your countertop thanks to its compact design.
Ajust the heat level to your preference and get your toast the way you want it.
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