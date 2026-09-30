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  • Kitchen appliances, Rice cooker, kitchen, cooking, rice, 5000 series, Philips rice cooker, digital rice cooker, 3D heating, rice, 16 menu, HD4814, low sugar, low carbs
  • Kitchen appliances, Rice cooker, kitchen, cooking, rice, 5000 series, Philips rice cooker, digital rice cooker, 3D heating, rice, 16 menu, HD4814, low sugar, low carbs
  • Kitchen appliances, Rice cooker, kitchen, cooking, rice, 5000 series, Philips rice cooker, digital rice cooker, 3D heating, rice, 16 menu, HD4814, low sugar, low carbs
  • Kitchen appliances, Rice cooker, kitchen, cooking, rice, 5000 series, Philips rice cooker, digital rice cooker, 3D heating, rice, 16 menu, HD4814, low sugar, low carbs
  • Kitchen appliances, Rice cooker, kitchen, cooking, rice, 5000 series, Philips rice cooker, digital rice cooker, 3D heating, rice, 16 menu, HD4814, low sugar, low carbs
  • Kitchen appliances, Rice cooker, kitchen, cooking, rice, 5000 series, Philips rice cooker, digital rice cooker, 3D heating, rice, 16 menu, HD4814, low sugar, low carbs
  • Kitchen appliances, Rice cooker, kitchen, cooking, rice, 5000 series, Philips rice cooker, digital rice cooker, 3D heating, rice, 16 menu, HD4814, low sugar, low carbs
  • Kitchen appliances, Rice cooker, kitchen, cooking, rice, 5000 series, Philips rice cooker, digital rice cooker, 3D heating, rice, 16 menu, HD4814, low sugar, low carbs
  • Kitchen appliances, Rice cooker, kitchen, cooking, rice, 5000 series, Philips rice cooker, digital rice cooker, 3D heating, rice, 16 menu, HD4814, low sugar, low carbs
  • Kitchen appliances, Rice cooker, kitchen, cooking, rice, 5000 series, Philips rice cooker, digital rice cooker, 3D heating, rice, 16 menu, HD4814, low sugar, low carbs

New

Philips Low Carb Rice Cooker 5000 SeriesRice cooker

HD4814/50

Enjoy lighter option of high quality rice anytime!

Enjoy tasty and lighter rice option with our Philips Rice Cooker 5000 series . Customized Texture with Two Low-Carb Rice Cooking Options. “Low Carb Soft" reduces both carbs and calories by up to 48%, while "Low Carb Regular" reduces both carbs and calories by up to 33%.*

See all benefits

Lighter option, still fluffy and delicious

Enjoy lighter option of high quality rice anytime!

  • Low Carb Rice

  • FreshDefense Technology

  • 18 cooking menus

  • Keep warm up to 48 hours

  • Large capacity of 1.8L/10 cups of rice

Enjoy tasty low-carb rice

Enjoy tasty low-carb rice

Enjoy tasty low-carb rice with our unique designed stainless-steel basket and dedicated cooking programs featuring precise temperature control to deliver perfect cooking results.

Customized Texture with Two Low-Carb Rice Cooking Options.

Customized Texture with Two Low-Carb Rice Cooking Options.

“Low Carb Soft" reduces both carbs and calories by up to 48%, while "Low Carb Regular" reduces both carbs and calories by up to 33%.*

White and Fluffy Rice All Day

White and Fluffy Rice All Day

Our innovative FreshDefense technology maintains extra moisture through precise temperature control and air circulation by continuously bringing in good air while releasing bad air from the specially designed steam valve, ensuring that your rice stays white and fluffy for up to 48 hours.***

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. "Low carb" refers to the reduction of carbohydrate by cooking 2 cups jasmine rice using low-carb menu vs regular white rice firm menu in HD4814/50. Results vary per test.

  2. Specially designed with a 60⁰ rounded bottom, providing 50% more heating surface ensures that every grain is evenly heated for perfectly cooked rice.* (Check the 60 degree claim)

  3. Under the "Keep Warm" mode for up to 48 hours. Experimental data for reference only.