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  • High Quality Rice Anytime with Variety Cooking! High Quality Rice Anytime with Variety Cooking! High Quality Rice Anytime with Variety Cooking!

    5000 Series Philips Digital Rice Cooker

    HD4814/31

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    High Quality Rice Anytime with Variety Cooking!

    Enable high quality fluffy rice all day long with the Philips Digital Rice Cooker 5000 Series. Ensure the ideal texture of white and fluffy rice for up to 48 hours, explore 18 auto cooking menus for an effortless variety cooking experience!

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    5000 Series Philips Digital Rice Cooker

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    High Quality Rice Anytime with Variety Cooking!

    White and Fluffy Rice up to 48 Hours

    • Large capacity of 1.8 L / 10 cups of rice
    • FreshDefense Technology
    • Binchotan coating
    • 18 cooking menus
    • Stainless Steel Body
    Promising Fluffy Rice Every Time

    Promising Fluffy Rice Every Time

    Lock in the perfect level of moisture for white and fluffy rice. Thanks to our innovative FreshDefense technology, featuring a specially designed dual-channel steam valve that seals in extra moisture, the freshness of the rice remains at the ideal 63%* moisture level throughout the day!

    White and Fluffy Rice All Day

    White and Fluffy Rice All Day

    Our innovative FreshDefense technology maintains extra moisture through precise temperature control and air circulation by continuously bringing in good air while releasing bad air from the specially designed steam valve, ensuring that your rice stays white and fluffy for up to 48 hours**.

    Worry-free eating with every meal.

    Worry-free eating with every meal.

    Our innovative FreshDefense Technology ensures a consistent temperature and optimizes heat retention, limiting bacteria growth for up to 48 hours ***. This enables you to enjoy worry-free eating with every meal.

    Powerful Even Cooking with Upgraded Spherical Pot

    Powerful Even Cooking with Upgraded Spherical Pot

    Specially designed with a 60⁰ rounded bottom, providing 50% more heating surface ensures that every grain is evenly heated for perfectly cooked rice.****

    Deep Heat Penetration with Smart 3D Heating System

    Deep Heat Penetration with Smart 3D Heating System

    The inner pot is powerfully heated from the top, bottom and side combine with smart cooking chip precisely control heat and temperature for efficient cooking and aromatic results every time.

    Premium 6-layer Extra Thick Pot Enhance Heat Distribution

    Premium 6-layer Extra Thick Pot Enhance Heat Distribution

    The 6-layer aluminum inner pot, with a thickness of 2.5 mm, is extra thick, effectively enhancing heat distribution.

    Premium Far-infared Binchotan Coating Enhances Intense Heat

    Premium Far-infared Binchotan Coating Enhances Intense Heat

    Binchotan coating generates far-infrared heat, effectively speeding up heat transfer, evenly distributing heat throughout the pot, and consistently maintaining intensive heat during cooking, ensuring that every grain of rice is perfectly fluffy.

    Convenient Handles for Effortless Mobility

    Convenient Handles for Effortless Mobility

    Handles on the inner pot stay cool to the touch for easy lifting and carrying to the table.

    Large 1.8 L capacity makes up to 10 cups of rice

    Large 1.8 L capacity makes up to 10 cups of rice

    Prepare perfect, fluffy rice for up to 10 people with just the touch of a button and worry-free cooking with food-grade materials and certified by international authorities. PFOA, BFR and PVC free.

    18 optimized menus, and keep warm up to 48 hours

    18 optimized menus, and keep warm up to 48 hours

    18 auto menus tailored for a variety of dishes, including rice, soup, cake, baby porridge, jam, and more. Customize your favorite mouthfeel from soft to firm in rice and enjoy the convenience of automatic keep warm for up to 48 hours. Ensure a perfectly delicious meal with effortless convenience.

    Stainless steel design for long-lasting durability

    Stainless steel design for long-lasting durability

    The stainless steel body ensures high durability and long-lasting usage.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic/Metal
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Interface
      LED display
      Cord length
      0.8 m
      Cord storage
      No
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Ladle, measuring cup, steamer
      Non-stick coating
      Yes
      Recipe book
      No
      Warranty
      2 years
      EU declaration of conformity
      No

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      787-936W
      Voltage
      220-240V
      Frequency
      50-60Hz
      Battery Product
      No

    • Safety

      Automatic shut-off
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      36.7cm
      Product Width
      27.3cm
      Product Height
      25.5cm
      Product Weight
      3.62Kg
      Package Length
      43.2cm
      Package Width
      33.7cm
      Package Height
      30.5cm
      Package Weight
      5.15Kg

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    • *Test with 1500g white rice adding 2025g water. Method for quality evaluation of cooked rice by electric rice cooker released by CHEAA. Experimental data for reference only.
    • **Compare with HD4515
    • ***Under the "Keep Warm" mode for up to 48 hours. Experimental data for reference only.
    • ****Compare with HD3119
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