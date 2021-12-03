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    Rice Cooker 5000 Series IH Rice Cooker with Taste Selection

    HD4539/62

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Perfect texture of rice, tailored just for you

    From crispy claypot rice to soft sushi rice, you can now tailor the taste and texture of your favorite rice recipes. Choose from 5 different rice textures, powered by advanced 3D IH Heating system in an 8 layer Maifanshi pot to create your perfect rice every time.

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    Rice Cooker 5000 Series IH Rice Cooker with Taste Selection

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    Perfect texture of rice, tailored just for you

    Perfect taste with Taste Select technology

    • Taste Select Technology
    • 3D IH Heating Technology
    • Maifanshi Coating Inner Pot
    • Customized Rice Recipe
    • 4L, Black
    Intelligent cooking curve to ensure perfect cooking results

    Intelligent cooking curve to ensure perfect cooking results

    Easily control temperature and time during the cooking process. The intelligent cooking curve manages and optimizes heat energy, delivering perfect aroma, flavor and mouthfeel for your chosen rice type and texture selection.

    Double-layered non-toxic ceramic coating

    Double-layered non-toxic ceramic coating

    The double-layered ceramic coating further protects the inner pot from scratching, and its non-toxic composition ensures worry-free cooking.

    Tailored to 6 of the most popular rice types

    Tailored to 6 of the most popular rice types

    With a wide variety of rice types including Jasmine, Indica, Northeast, Whole Grain and Brown, you can be assured that with our technology you will have consistent taste and texture, every time.

    Taste Select Technology enables mouth-feel customization

    Taste Select Technology enables mouth-feel customization

    Taste Select Technology manages and optimizes the cooking curve and heating system, to enure the perfect temperature and cooking time for each rice type and mouth-feel selected. Perfect for your favorite rice dishes.

    3-dimension IH heating system for heat energy optimization

    3-dimension IH heating system for heat energy optimization

    Electromagnetic induction allows the inner pot to directly generate heat to both cook rice and keep it warm before serving.

    Hassle-free cooking with our convenient accessories

    Hassle-free cooking with our convenient accessories

    Make cooking more convenient using our accessories, which include a rice spoon, handy measuring cup, and steam basket for a hassle-free cooking experience.

    Maifanshi anti-scratch coating inner pot

    Maifanshi anti-scratch coating inner pot

    The 8-layer Maifanshi coated inner pot ensures safety and performance, with 6x more scratch resistance*, enabling stronger heat circulation to penetrate every grain**.

    iF Design Award Winner

    iF Design Award Winner

    This is one of the world's most prestigious design award, iF seal signifies good design for consumers and the design community. The recognizable design expresses the Philips harmonized home design language to suit the user's kitchen with performance and robustness. Advanced UI with touch button controls further simplifies cooking.

    5-level taste selection for your favorite mouth-feel

    From soft rice for rolling sushi to firmer grains for stir-frying, choose any of the 5 rice texture settings when creating your rice dishes. Customize the settings to achieve your favorite mouth-feel, every time.

    4L family capacity

    The Philips Digital Rice Cooker 5000 Series is designed with your family in mind. With a 4L capacity, you can effortlessly serve up to 8 people - so whether it's family or friends that are coming over, rest assured you'll be able to cater for everyone.

    18 optimized programs with seamless UI

    With 18 sophisticated and optimized rice programs, including rice type and signature rich dish, you can customize your rice dishes with a user-friendly and seamless UI, and selection button. Make every grain your way.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Measuring cup
      • Spatula
      • Steaming tray/basket

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      1250  W
      Voltage
      220  V
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Heating System
      3D-IH heating technology
      Inner Pot
      • 8 layers Fine Iron inner pot
      • Maifanshi anti-scratching coat

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • - 18 pre-set programs
      • - 5 level Taste Selection
      • - Preset timer
      • - Fast Cook
      • - Keep warm
      • - Ready signal
      • - LED display with touch button
      • - Detachable steam valve
      • - Detachable inner lid
      • - 8 layers Fine Iron inner pot with Maifanshi coating

    • Design and finishing

      Color(s)
      Black Matt
      Color of control panel
      Black
      Material of main body
      Plastic

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recyclable paper

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