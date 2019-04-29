2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD4533/63
Enjoy the goodness of multigrain
Creates powerful heat circulation from top, side and bottom that heats rice evenly and thoroughly, together with the ultra thick 3.0mm non-stick inner pot makes great tasty rice and multigrains with every grain well cooked.
Smart 3D heating
3.0mm ultra thick inner pot
1.8L
Creates powerful heat circulation from top, side and bottom that heats rice evenly and thoroughly.
3.0mm ultra thick inner pot with superior heat conductivity to cook great tasty rice and multigrain.
5 layers inner pot with durable non-stick coating.
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