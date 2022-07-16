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  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly to make great tasty rice Cooks every grain of rice perfectly to make great tasty rice Cooks every grain of rice perfectly to make great tasty rice

    Rice cooker 3000 series Philips Digital Rice Cooker

    HD4518/62

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Cooks every grain of rice perfectly to make great tasty rice

    Smart 3D creates powerful heat circulation from top, side and bottom for even heating. Together with the 6 layer long lasting Maifanshi inner pot and 18 menu presents, you can make great tasty rice and dishes for every meal!

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    Rice cooker 3000 series Philips Digital Rice Cooker

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    Cooks every grain of rice perfectly to make great tasty rice

    Reinvent your favorite daily recipes

    • 18 meal occasion programs
    • Smart 3D heating
    • Durable inner pot
    • 1.8L (10 cups)
    • Metal housing
    18 optimized programs with seamless UI

    18 optimized programs with seamless UI

    Our rice cooker's seamless user interface enables you to select from a menu of 18 effortless meal-occasion programs with one-touch simplicity.

    Intelligent cooking curve to ensure perfect cooking results

    Intelligent cooking curve to ensure perfect cooking results

    Smartly control the temperature and duration of different cooking stages based on your chosen rice type and texture. Let the smart temperature sensors monitor and optimize heat energy to deliver the perfect aroma, flavor and mouth-feel.

    Smart 3D heating system for powerful heat energy

    Smart 3D heating system for powerful heat energy

    Plate heaters installed at the top, side and bottom produce powerful heat energy, guaranteeing a refreshing, aromatic taste with every rice grain.

    Keep Warm function for the perfect temperature every time

    Keep Warm function for the perfect temperature every time

    Our handy Keep Warm function means you can have your rice whenever you're ready. When activated, your cooked grains will stay fresh, fluffy and at the perfect temperature for up to 24 hours.

    6-layer Alloy inner pot with Maifanshi coating

    6-layer Alloy inner pot with Maifanshi coating

    Maifanshi coating boasts non-toxicity and up to 6x improved scratch resistance*. Integrated with other inner pot coating materials such as alloy and ceramic, it allows you to cook with ease and ensure a great result.

    Anti-overflow valve

    Anti-overflow valve

    The anti-overflow valve prevents water overflow in case of overdosed water input, ensuring a smooth cooking experience.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Metal/Plastic
      Interface
      LCD
      Cord length
      0.8 m
      Cord storage
      No
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Spatula, Measuring cup, Plastic steam tray
      Non-stick coating
      Yes
      Recipe book
      No
      Warranty
      2 years

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      790-940 W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Frequency
      50/60 Hz
      Battery Product
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      36.5cm
      Product Width
      27.4cm
      Product Height
      24.6cm
      Product Weight
      3.47Kg
      Package Length
      42.7cm
      Package Width
      34cm
      Package Height
      29.8cm
      Package Weight
      4.93Kg

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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