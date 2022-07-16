HD4518/62
Cooks every grain of rice perfectly to make great tasty rice
Smart 3D creates powerful heat circulation from top, side and bottom for even heating. Together with the 6 layer long lasting Maifanshi inner pot and 18 menu presents, you can make great tasty rice and dishes for every meal!See all benefits
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Our rice cooker's seamless user interface enables you to select from a menu of 18 effortless meal-occasion programs with one-touch simplicity.
Smartly control the temperature and duration of different cooking stages based on your chosen rice type and texture. Let the smart temperature sensors monitor and optimize heat energy to deliver the perfect aroma, flavor and mouth-feel.
Plate heaters installed at the top, side and bottom produce powerful heat energy, guaranteeing a refreshing, aromatic taste with every rice grain.
Our handy Keep Warm function means you can have your rice whenever you're ready. When activated, your cooked grains will stay fresh, fluffy and at the perfect temperature for up to 24 hours.
Maifanshi coating boasts non-toxicity and up to 6x improved scratch resistance*. Integrated with other inner pot coating materials such as alloy and ceramic, it allows you to cook with ease and ensure a great result.
The anti-overflow valve prevents water overflow in case of overdosed water input, ensuring a smooth cooking experience.
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