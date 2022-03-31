HD4515/67
Great tasty rice and dishes for all the family
Smart 3D creates powerful heat circulation from top, side and bottom for even heating. Together with the long lasting Bakuhanseki inner pot and 8 menu presents, you can make great tasty rice and dishes for every meal!See all benefits
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Bakuhanseki coating which is super durable and 6X harder. Bakuhanseki is natural stone and contains minerals and micro-nutrient elements.
"Smart 3D" creates powerful heat circulation from top, side and bottom that heats rice evenly and thoroughly.
Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time for easy operation.
8 multifunction programs with separate menus for rice, multigrain and beans for a variety of dishes.
Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning.
Keep warm function automatically starts to work after rice is cooked and ensures your rice remains hot and fluffy for up to 24 hours.
General Specification
Technical Specifications
Weight and Dimensions
Country of Origin
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