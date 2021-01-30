2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD4513/60
1.0 liter
600W
Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode
24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time.
The rice is cooked at high power and regulated by a microcontroller chip, which accelerates the cooking time so you can cook delicious rice with ease in just 25 minutes, saving 1/3 cooking time.
3.3
of 5
3
Reviews
Jolim
30/01/2021
Singapore
Easy to use n good function in many ways
Has been using many years n feature looks good. Serve in many daily usage. Simply it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4513/60 Rice cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4513/60 Rice cooker
lawlessstar
28/10/2016
Malaysia
Different from Bigger Unit
From the many listed information regarding this model from sellers, I was led to believe it is the exact same model as HD4515/60 but smaller. HD4513/60 doesn't comes with detachable inner lid. Making it worrisome to know I couldn't clean off the starchy or soiled residue after each usage. Hygiene level for usage will surely drops after a short while. Also, despite the emphasis of "thick" coating of the inner pot, you'll find it comes with a rather thin coating almost on par with the China-made mini rice cooker that cost far less than this.
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4513/60 Rice cooker
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4513/60 Rice cooker
Hanagirl
04/12/2016
Malaysia
Does it job well.
I would give it an average in design for the 1.0 liter model, since it do not have a detachable lid to clean the starchy residue. In the long run, grime would get stuck in the lid. Water collects in the lid and I had to tilt the cooker to get the water out. Uneven heat distribution. I baked a cake and one side was burnt. Same when I made claypot rice. Claypot rice had the prerequisite rice crust but one side of it was burnt black! Does it job well when cooking normal rice, congee and soup.
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4513/60 Rice cooker
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4513/60 Rice cooker