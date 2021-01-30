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  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
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  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it

Discontinued

Daily CollectionRice cooker

HD4513/60

3.3
| (3) Reviews
Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
Powered by Philips innovative FragrantTaste Technology, with its automatic optimum controlled heating temperatures at each stage of the cooking process, every grain of rice is well cooked to shiny fluffy fragrant taste
See all benefits

Smart program brings out the great taste of rice

Great tasting rice, just as you remember it

  • 1.0 liter

  • 600W

Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode

24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time.

"Tornado Cooking" accelerates the cooking time just 25 min

"Tornado Cooking" accelerates the cooking time just 25 min

The rice is cooked at high power and regulated by a microcontroller chip, which accelerates the cooking time so you can cook delicious rice with ease in just 25 minutes, saving 1/3 cooking time.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

3

Reviews

4
1

30/01/2021

Singapore

Singapore

Easy to use n good function in many ways

Has been using many years n feature looks good. Serve in many daily usage. Simply it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD4513/60 Rice cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD4513/60 Rice cooker

28/10/2016

Malaysia

Malaysia

Different from Bigger Unit

From the many listed information regarding this model from sellers, I was led to believe it is the exact same model as HD4515/60 but smaller. HD4513/60 doesn't comes with detachable inner lid. Making it worrisome to know I couldn't clean off the starchy or soiled residue after each usage. Hygiene level for usage will surely drops after a short while. Also, despite the emphasis of "thick" coating of the inner pot, you'll find it comes with a rather thin coating almost on par with the China-made mini rice cooker that cost far less than this.

This review was made for Daily Collection HD4513/60 Rice cooker

This review was made for Daily Collection HD4513/60 Rice cooker

04/12/2016

Malaysia

Malaysia

Does it job well.

I would give it an average in design for the 1.0 liter model, since it do not have a detachable lid to clean the starchy residue. In the long run, grime would get stuck in the lid. Water collects in the lid and I had to tilt the cooker to get the water out. Uneven heat distribution. I baked a cake and one side was burnt. Same when I made claypot rice. Claypot rice had the prerequisite rice crust but one side of it was burnt black! Does it job well when cooking normal rice, congee and soup.

This review was made for Daily Collection HD4513/60 Rice cooker

This review was made for Daily Collection HD4513/60 Rice cooker

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