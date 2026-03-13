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Toaster oven
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HD4496
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User Manual Philips Toaster oven - English
The multi-purpose toaster oven that does almost anything! Bakes, broils, toasts and warms, with lots of easy-cook features for delicious results every time. - English
The toaster oven does not work. What should I do?
The toaster oven turns on and off frequently during cooking. What should I do?