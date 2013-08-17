2 year warranty
Discontinued
Delicious hot food easily
The multi-purpose toaster oven that does almost anything! Bakes, broils, toasts and warms, with lots of easy-cook features for delicious results every time.
45 min timer
temperature control
Black
Good for toasting , browning/crisping, defrosting, grilling and baking different food.
80-230C adjustable, use the temperature selector to set the required cooking temperature.
Capacity: 9L; can grill chicken meat or to defrost mini-pizzas
3.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Jeynal
17/08/2013
Malaysia
cool product
This product make my family better in cooking. Fast, nice and awesome..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4496/20 Toaster oven
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4496/20 Toaster oven