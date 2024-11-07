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  • Fresh and Fluffy Rice Every Time Fresh and Fluffy Rice Every Time Fresh and Fluffy Rice Every Time

    3000 Series Philips Rice Cooker

    HD3212/32

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Fresh and Fluffy Rice Every Time

    Experience perfect, fluffy rice every time with the ideal texture from the Philips 3000 Series Rice Cooker, which retains moisture, ensuring white and fluffy rice in every grain for up to 48 hours.

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    3000 Series Philips Rice Cooker

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    Fresh and Fluffy Rice Every Time

    White and Fluffy Rice up to 48 Hours

    • Large capacity of 1.8 L / 10 cups of rice
    • FreshDefense Technology
    • Non-stick coating
    Perfect, fluffy rice with just the right moisture level

    Perfect, fluffy rice with just the right moisture level

    Lock in the perfect level of moisture for white and fluffy rice. Thanks to our innovative FreshDefense technology, featuring a specially designed dual-channel steam valve that seals in extra moisture, the freshness of the rice remains at the ideal 63%* moisture level throughout the day!

    White and Fluffy Rice All Day

    White and Fluffy Rice All Day

    Our innovative FreshDefense technology maintains extra moisture through precise control of temperature maintenance and air circulation from the specially designed steam valve, ensuring that your rice stays white and fluffy for up to 48 hours**.

    Worry-free eating with every meal.

    Worry-free eating with every meal.

    Our innovative FreshDefense Technology ensures a consistent temperature*** and optimizes heat retention, limiting bacteria growth for up to 48 hours. This enables you to enjoy worry-free eating with every meal.

    Special Spherical pot design for even cooking

    Special Spherical pot design for even cooking

    Specially designed with a 60⁰ rounded bottom, providing 50%**more heating surface ensures that every grain is evenly heated for perfectly cooked rice.

    Deep Heat Penetration with Smart 3D Heating System

    Deep Heat Penetration with Smart 3D Heating System

    The inner pot is powerfully heated from the top, bottom and side combine with smart cooking chip precisely control heat and temperature for efficient cooking and aromatic results every time.

    The premium 5-layer pot for even heating

    The premium 5-layer pot for even heating

    The 5-layer aluminum inner pot is 2 mm thick to enhance heat transfer.

    Special coating resists sticking and scratches

    Special coating resists sticking and scratches

    The inner pot's non-stick coating with diamond powder to resist scratches for easy cleaning and exceptional durability.

    Convenient handles for lifting and carrying

    Convenient handles for lifting and carrying

    Handles on the inner pot stay cool to the touch for easy lifting and carrying to the table.

    Large 1.8 L capacity makes up to 10 cups of rice

    Large 1.8 L capacity makes up to 10 cups of rice

    Prepare perfect, fluffy rice for up to 10 people with just the touch of a button and worry-free cooking with food-grade materials and certified by international authorities. PFOA, BFR and PVC free.

    Cook, steam, and keep warm up to 48 hours

    Cook, steam, and keep warm up to 48 hours

    Enjoy versatile cooking with 3 functions to cook, steam, and automatically keep rice warm for up to 48 hours.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Interface
      LED indication
      Cord length
      0.8 m
      Cord storage
      No
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Ladle, measuring cup, steamer
      Non-stick coating
      Yes
      Recipe book
      No
      Warranty
      2 years
      EU declaration of conformity
      No

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      600W
      Voltage
      220V
      Frequency
      50-60Hz
      Battery Product
      No

    • Safety

      Automatic shut-off
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      30.5cm
      Product Width
      27.5cm
      Product Height
      30cm
      Product Weight
      3.19Kg
      Package Length
      34.8cm
      Package Width
      32.6cm
      Package Height
      34.8cm
      Package Weight
      4.62Kg

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    • *Test with 1500g white rice adding 2025g water. Method for quality evaluation of cooked rice by electric rice cooker released by CHEAA. Experimental data for reference only.
    • **Compare with HD3119
    • ***Under the "Keep Warm" mode for up to 48 hours. Experimental data for reference only.
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