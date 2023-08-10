HD3170/62
Mini size, Big-Functions
The Philips 3000 Series. Cook with perfect compact size for small family with 8 auto menus for effortless cooking of rice, dishes and more.See all benefits
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0.85L compact size as perfect cooking volume and storage for families.
8 auto cooking menus with multiple-function for rice, dishes, soup and more features
4 layers inner pot with anti-stick coating to stable even heat yet non-sticky enablement
Highly anti-scratch for long lasting durability. Enable even and stable heating yet highly anti-scratch performance.
6 stage auto control to enable fragrant and tasty rice.
Dual temperature sensor enable anti-overflow
30mins fast-cooking mode for effortlessly rice enablement
Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning
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