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  • Mini size, Big-Functions Mini size, Big-Functions Mini size, Big-Functions

    Rice Cooker 3000 Series Mini Rice Cooker 0.85L

    HD3170/62

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Mini size, Big-Functions

    The Philips 3000 Series. Cook with perfect compact size for small family with 8 auto menus for effortless cooking of rice, dishes and more.

    See all benefits

    Rice Cooker 3000 Series Mini Rice Cooker 0.85L

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    Mini size, Big-Functions

    Compact size with 8 auto menus

    • 0.85L rice
    • 600W
    • Stainless Steel Body
    • 8 Menu
    Perfect Compact Size for small families

    Perfect Compact Size for small families

    0.85L compact size as perfect cooking volume and storage for families.

    8 Auto Cooking Menu

    8 Auto Cooking Menu

    8 auto cooking menus with multiple-function for rice, dishes, soup and more features

    4 Layers Inner Pot

    4 Layers Inner Pot

    4 layers inner pot with anti-stick coating to stable even heat yet non-sticky enablement

    Anti-stick Coating

    Anti-stick Coating

    Highly anti-scratch for long lasting durability. Enable even and stable heating yet highly anti-scratch performance.

    Smart Cooking Curve

    Smart Cooking Curve

    6 stage auto control to enable fragrant and tasty rice.

    Dual temperature sensor

    Dual temperature sensor

    Dual temperature sensor enable anti-overflow

    Fast mode for rice cooking

    Fast mode for rice cooking

    30mins fast-cooking mode for effortlessly rice enablement

    Detachable inner lid

    Detachable inner lid

    Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      White and stainless steel
      Dimensions (L x W x H)
      338x240x210 (mm)  mm

    • Accessories

      Plastic steam tray
      Yes
      Measuring cup
      Yes
      Spatula
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      600W  W
      Cord length
      0.8m  m
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Frequency
      50Hz  Hz
      Capacity
      0.85L  Litres / cups

    • General specifications

      12 hours keep warm
      Yes
      Easy-to-clean non stick inner pot
      Yes
      Fuzzy Logic control for fresh and nourishing meals
      Yes
      Detachable and washable inner lid
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      >90% recycled materials
      User manual
      90% recycled paper

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