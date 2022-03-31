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  • Cook every grain perfectly. Great tasting rice for the family. Cook every grain perfectly. Great tasting rice for the family. Cook every grain perfectly. Great tasting rice for the family.

    Rice cooker Nasi Premium + Rice Cooker

    HD3138/62

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Cook every grain perfectly. Great tasting rice for the family.

    Philips state of the art 5-layer Bakuhanseki coating is 6X harder than normal coatings ensuring your pot lasts longer and thanks to the 3D heating system, every grain is well cooked to enjoy for up to 48 hours.

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    Rice cooker Nasi Premium + Rice Cooker

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    Cook every grain perfectly. Great tasting rice for the family.

    With the ultimate, lasting Bakuhanseki coating pot

    • Bakuhanseki coating inner pot
    • Smart 3D heating
    • Automatic keep warm
    • Big capacity of 2L
    • Metal housing
    Durable bakuhanseki coating

    Durable bakuhanseki coating

    Bakuhanseki coating is up to 6 times more durable than non-stick coating on conventional rice cooker.

    Extra large 2.0L capacity

    Extra large 2.0L capacity

    Extra large 2.0L capacity, ideal to serve up to 14 people.

    Detachable inner lid

    Detachable inner lid

    Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

    Stainless steel body

    Stainless steel body

    Durable stainless steel body for long lasting performance

    Smart 3D heating system cooks rice evenly

    Smart 3D heating system cooks rice evenly

    Smart 3D heating system cooks the rice from all directions, delivering great tasting rice grain by grain

    Inner pot with cool-touch handles for easy access

    Inner pot with cool-touch handles for easy access

    Easy carrying out the innerpot when you cook different varieties.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Plastic steam tray
      Yes
      Measuring cup
      Yes
      Rice scoop
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.0M  m
      Capacity jar
      2.0L  l

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240V  V
      Power
      595-708W  W
      Frequency
      50-60Hz  Hz

    • General specifications

      Automatic keep-warm function
      Yes
      Easy-to-read water level indicator
      Yes

    • Design and finishing

      Material of main body
      Stainless steel

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

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