HD3138/62
Cook every grain perfectly. Great tasting rice for the family.
Philips state of the art 5-layer Bakuhanseki coating is 6X harder than normal coatings ensuring your pot lasts longer and thanks to the 3D heating system, every grain is well cooked to enjoy for up to 48 hours.See all benefits
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Bakuhanseki coating is up to 6 times more durable than non-stick coating on conventional rice cooker.
Extra large 2.0L capacity, ideal to serve up to 14 people.
Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning
Durable stainless steel body for long lasting performance
Smart 3D heating system cooks the rice from all directions, delivering great tasting rice grain by grain
Easy carrying out the innerpot when you cook different varieties.
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