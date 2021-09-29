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  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
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  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
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  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly

Discontinued

Viva CollectionRice cooker

HD3132/60

4.2
| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
Philips state of the art 5-layer ProCeramic+ pot is 5x harder than normal coatings ensuring your pot lasts longer and thanks to the 3D heating system, every grain is well cooked for you and your family to enjoy for up to 48 hours
See all benefits

With the ultimate, long lasting ProCeramic+ Pot

Cooks every grain of rice perfectly

  • ProCeramic Pot with big handle

  • Smart 3D heating

  • 48hr keep warm

  • Big capacity of 2L

State of the art ProCeramic+ coating is 5x harder

State of the art ProCeramic+ coating is 5x harder

ProCeramic plus: up to 5 times more durable than conventional rice cookers*. Its super scratch resistant surface is for longer usage (*Philips rice cooker inner pot is made of 5-layer ProCeramic+ and conventional rice cooker inner pot is made of non-stick coating)

High gloss non-stick coating by Whitford for easy cleaning

High gloss non-stick coating by Whitford for easy cleaning

Smart 3D heating system cooks rice evenly

Smart 3D heating system cooks rice evenly

Smart 3D heating system cooks the rice from all directions, delivering great tasting rice grain by grain

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2

29/09/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

Really enjoy this rice cooker appliances

I very happy on the products purchase. It helps me reduce my burden on the pot ceramic easily to settle. Haha

Pros

Easily wash

Cons

The filter water immerse

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3132/60 Rice cooker

Date of Use 2021-08-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3132/60 Rice cooker

Date of Use 2021-08-29

20/04/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

Good product..

Worth buy it.. Good product.. Easy to use.. Recommended..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3132/60 Rice cooker

Date of Use 2020-03-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3132/60 Rice cooker

Date of Use 2020-03-20

21/12/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

Great and affordable

Cooking rice plus keep warm function is what I need.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3132/60 Rice cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3132/60 Rice cooker

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