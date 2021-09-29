2 year warranty
Discontinued
ProCeramic Pot with big handle
Smart 3D heating
48hr keep warm
Big capacity of 2L
ProCeramic plus: up to 5 times more durable than conventional rice cookers*. Its super scratch resistant surface is for longer usage (*Philips rice cooker inner pot is made of 5-layer ProCeramic+ and conventional rice cooker inner pot is made of non-stick coating)
High gloss non-stick coating by Whitford for easy cleaning
Smart 3D heating system cooks the rice from all directions, delivering great tasting rice grain by grain
4.2
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
KENT93
29/09/2021
Malaysia
Really enjoy this rice cooker appliances
I very happy on the products purchase. It helps me reduce my burden on the pot ceramic easily to settle. Haha
Pros
Easily wash
Cons
The filter water immerse
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3132/60 Rice cooker
Date of Use 2021-08-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3132/60 Rice cooker
Date of Use 2021-08-29
Aizahira
20/04/2021
Malaysia
Good product..
Worth buy it.. Good product.. Easy to use.. Recommended..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3132/60 Rice cooker
Date of Use 2020-03-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3132/60 Rice cooker
Date of Use 2020-03-20
Jeng
21/12/2018
Malaysia
Great and affordable
Cooking rice plus keep warm function is what I need.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3132/60 Rice cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3132/60 Rice cooker