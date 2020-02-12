2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD3130/60
5L (innerpot Volume)
1.8L (max rice volume)
10 cups
The computerized heasting mechanism of the Philip rice cooker and temperature control for optimal cooking result in different programs.
Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode
Automatic pre-set programs with powerful functions to ensure optimal cooking results.
4.1
of 5
46
Reviews
NationRace
12/02/2020
Malaysia
Verified buyer
Great Value
I bought it only for RM100, Best rice cooker with porridge setting.
Pros
Rice or porridge can be kept warm for a longer period.
Cons
It's does not have digital screen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3130/60 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Date of Use 2019-01-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3130/60 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Date of Use 2019-01-12
Michael
31/05/2018
Malaysia
Verified buyer
Good
Good product, using daily to make porridge and its very easy to handle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3130/60 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3130/60 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Purdey
22/05/2018
Malaysia
Sparepart
I love this product but unfortunately I left some rice inside for over two weeks and the pot's lining is peeling. I need to know how can I purchase just the pot.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3130/60 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3130/60 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker