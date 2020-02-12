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  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it!
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  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it!
  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it!
  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it!
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it!
  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it!

Discontinued

Viva CollectionFuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

HD3130/60

4.1
| (46) Reviews
Great tasting rice, just as you remember it!
Philips multifunction rice cooker is ideal for cooking a variety of healthy and delicious dishes. It has 7 different easy to use functions and the 5-layer golden inner pot can transmit heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice
See all benefits

Smart program brings out the great taste of rice

Great tasting rice, just as you remember it!

  • 5L (innerpot Volume)

  • 1.8L (max rice volume)

  • 10 cups

Fuzzy logic control for fresh and nutritious meals

The computerized heasting mechanism of the Philip rice cooker and temperature control for optimal cooking result in different programs.

Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode

Automatic pre-set programs with powerful functions

Automatic pre-set programs with powerful functions

Automatic pre-set programs with powerful functions to ensure optimal cooking results.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

46

Reviews

12/02/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Verified buyer

Great Value

I bought it only for RM100, Best rice cooker with porridge setting.

Pros

Rice or porridge can be kept warm for a longer period.

Cons

It's does not have digital screen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3130/60 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

Date of Use 2019-01-12

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3130/60 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

Date of Use 2019-01-12

31/05/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

Verified buyer

Good

Good product, using daily to make porridge and its very easy to handle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3130/60 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3130/60 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

22/05/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

Sparepart

I love this product but unfortunately I left some rice inside for over two weeks and the pot's lining is peeling. I need to know how can I purchase just the pot.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3130/60 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3130/60 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

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