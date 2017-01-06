2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD3128/60
Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
Philips state of the art 5-layer ProCeramic pot is 3x harder than normal coatings ensuring your pot lasts longer and thanks to the 3D heating system, every grain is well cooked for you and your family to enjoy for up to 48 hours
ProCeramic Pot with big handle
Smart 3D heating
48hr keep warm
Big capacity of 2L
Keep warm function automatically starts to work after rice is cooked and ensures your rice remains hot and fluffy for up to 48 hours
Extra large 2.0L capacity, ideal to serve up to 14 people
Extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly
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