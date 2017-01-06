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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3128/60
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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3128/60
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Viva Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3128/60
  • Front Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3128/60
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3128/60
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3128/60
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3128/60

Discontinued

Viva CollectionJar Rice Cooker

HD3128/60

Cooks every grain of rice perfectly

Philips state of the art 5-layer ProCeramic pot is 3x harder than normal coatings ensuring your pot lasts longer and thanks to the 3D heating system, every grain is well cooked for you and your family to enjoy for up to 48 hours

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With the ultimate, long lasting ProCeramic Pot

Cooks every grain of rice perfectly

  • ProCeramic Pot with big handle

  • Smart 3D heating

  • 48hr keep warm

  • Big capacity of 2L

Automatic keep warm function for up to 48 hours

Automatic keep warm function for up to 48 hours

Keep warm function automatically starts to work after rice is cooked and ensures your rice remains hot and fluffy for up to 48 hours

Extra large 2.0L capacity serves up to 14 people

Extra large 2.0L capacity serves up to 14 people

Extra large 2.0L capacity, ideal to serve up to 14 people

Extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly

Extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly

Extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly

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