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Rice Cooker 3000 Series Mini Rice Cooker 0.54L

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Rice Cooker 3000 SeriesMini Rice Cooker 0.54L

HD3064/62

Rice Cooker 3000 Series Mini Rice Cooker 0.54L

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Manuals & Documentation

HD3064_UM_Asean - English

  • PDF file, 5 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Philips 3000 Series. Cook with perfect compact size for small family with 5 auto menus for effortless cooking of rice, dishes and more. - English

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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