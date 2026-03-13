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Rice Cooker 3000 Series Mini Rice Cooker 0.54L
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HD3064/62
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HD3064_UM_Asean - English
Philips 3000 Series. Cook with perfect compact size for small family with 5 auto menus for effortless cooking of rice, dishes and more. - English
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