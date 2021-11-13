2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD3038/03
Tastier Rice, Enjoyable Meal
The Philips cooker looks great with temperature control and an extremely durable, cutting-edge 5-layer golden inner pot, which conducts heat evenly for food cooked in the traditional style of big pot
1.8 liter
There is also a timer function to preset when you want the meal cooked. Press the 'Timer'' button to preset from 2~12 hours. The timer function can be preset up to 12 hours in advance to ensure you can enjoy your meals exactly when you want them
There is heating system surround the rice cooker, including heater assembly on the top, heater assembly all around and main heater assembly on the bottom. 3D heating system for even heating, more effective warm keeping and better baking result
Smart heating and temperature control for optimum results
3.9
of 5
46
Reviews
13/11/2021
Malaysia
excellent product with multiple use.
Had tested the cook rice with tasted good recommend to friend and family member .
Pros
multiple use
Cons
no encounter
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3038/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Date of Use 2020-10-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3038/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Date of Use 2020-10-13
Pelangi
27/05/2021
Malaysia
The product is great !
I’m using this product over 7years. My marriage present.. love it!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3038/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Date of Use 2019-05-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3038/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Date of Use 2019-05-27
Jacky T
02/06/2021
Singapore
Good quality rice cooker
The size is just right and design is sleek. Rice well cook to our likings.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker