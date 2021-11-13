ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD3038/03
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD3038/03
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

Discontinued

Viva CollectionFuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

HD3038/03

3.9

| (46) Reviews

Tastier Rice, Enjoyable Meal

The Philips cooker looks great with temperature control and an extremely durable, cutting-edge 5-layer golden inner pot, which conducts heat evenly for food cooked in the traditional style of big pot

See all benefits

Cooking in the style of the traditional big pot

Tastier Rice, Enjoyable Meal

  • 1.8 liter

12-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

12-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

There is also a timer function to preset when you want the meal cooked. Press the 'Timer'' button to preset from 2~12 hours. The timer function can be preset up to 12 hours in advance to ensure you can enjoy your meals exactly when you want them

3D heating for even heating and more effective warm keeping

3D heating for even heating and more effective warm keeping

There is heating system surround the rice cooker, including heater assembly on the top, heater assembly all around and main heater assembly on the bottom. 3D heating system for even heating, more effective warm keeping and better baking result

Smart heating and temperature control for optimum results

Smart heating and temperature control for optimum results

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

46

Reviews

13/11/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

excellent product with multiple use.

Had tested the cook rice with tasted good recommend to friend and family member .

Pros

multiple use

Cons

no encounter

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3038/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

Date of Use 2020-10-13

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3038/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

Date of Use 2020-10-13

27/05/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

The product is great !

I’m using this product over 7years. My marriage present.. love it!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3038/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

Date of Use 2019-05-27

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3038/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

Date of Use 2019-05-27

02/06/2021

Singapore

Singapore

Good quality rice cooker

The size is just right and design is sleek. Rice well cook to our likings.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.