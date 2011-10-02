2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD2686/30
2 slot
3 function electronic
White
Extra long slot
Extrawide and extradeep slot(s) to fit your bread.
Evenly toasts thick or thin slices.
Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants.
2.7
of 5
3
Reviews
Pilsburyj
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Great product, qualified by a quality failure
I chose the toaster because I was fed up with the rather shoddy but showy items on offer. I was not disappointed and the operation was perfect- until it failed. It was replaced without demur and I am still a satisfied customer.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD2686/92 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD2686/92 Toaster
Macnish
05/04/2011
United Kingdom
Good toaster but not the best
Pros: Very stylsh design Quick Toasting Impressive digital system Cons: No even Browning , toast brown more from one side
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD2686/92 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD2686/92 Toaster
johnfromayrshire
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Looks good - but unfortunately unreliable.
I bought this product with a matching kettle and both look very smart. initially I was very happy with the toaster but after about 6 months things started to go wrong. Only one side of the toaster would work then the toast would pop up after a few seconds and constantly have to put back in so it could be toasted. This got so bad that the product was unusable and had to be returned. The customer service from Philips was excellent and I received an alternative product as this one had been discontinued. When it worked it was good but ultimately the reliability was poor, so I could not recommend this product.
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD2686/92 Toaster
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD2686/92 Toaster