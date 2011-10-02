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  • Have it your way, exactly your way
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  • Have it your way, exactly your way
  • Have it your way, exactly your way
  • Have it your way, exactly your way
  • Have it your way, exactly your way
  • Have it your way, exactly your way
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Have it your way, exactly your way
  • Have it your way, exactly your way
  • Have it your way, exactly your way
  • Have it your way, exactly your way

Discontinued

Pure Essentials CollectionToaster

HD2686/30

2.7
| (3) Reviews
Have it your way, exactly your way
This Philips toaster HD2686/30 enables you to prepare the kind of toast you want, thanks to the extra long, extra wide slots. The eight digital browning settings give you full control so you get the crispy toasted bread you like.
See all benefits

Toaster for different types of bread

Have it your way, exactly your way

  • 2 slot

  • 3 function electronic

  • White

  • Extra long slot

Extrawide and extradeep slot(s) to fit your bread

Extrawide and extradeep slot(s) to fit your bread.

Evenly toasts thick or thin slices

Evenly toasts thick or thin slices

Evenly toasts thick or thin slices.

Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.7

of 5

3

Reviews

5
2

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product, qualified by a quality failure

I chose the toaster because I was fed up with the rather shoddy but showy items on offer. I was not disappointed and the operation was perfect- until it failed. It was replaced without demur and I am still a satisfied customer.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD2686/92 Toaster

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD2686/92 Toaster

05/04/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good toaster but not the best

Pros: Very stylsh design Quick Toasting Impressive digital system Cons: No even Browning , toast brown more from one side

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD2686/92 Toaster

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD2686/92 Toaster

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Looks good - but unfortunately unreliable.

I bought this product with a matching kettle and both look very smart. initially I was very happy with the toaster but after about 6 months things started to go wrong. Only one side of the toaster would work then the toast would pop up after a few seconds and constantly have to put back in so it could be toasted. This got so bad that the product was unusable and had to be returned. The customer service from Philips was excellent and I received an alternative product as this one had been discontinued. When it worked it was good but ultimately the reliability was poor, so I could not recommend this product.

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD2686/92 Toaster

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HD2686/92 Toaster

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