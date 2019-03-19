2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD2393/41
Tasty sandwiches made easy
Perfectly toasted sandwiches anytime with this hi-temperature, hi-power sandwichmaker with cut and seal plates to seal ingredients inside. Easiest to use with easy lock system and easiest to store with vertical compact storage option.
820 W
Cut-and-seal plate
Cut and seal plates to ensure the ingredients and cheese are sealed inside the sandwiches
The high temperature toasts the sandwiches evenly for tasty crusty sandwiches.
Simply push down to securely close and lock the sandwich maker.
3.7
of 5
3
Reviews
Housewife28
19/03/2019
Singapore
Easy to use
Very easy to use it. performance is good. My kids also can make it themselve without parents'guide.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2393/91 Sandwich maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2393/91 Sandwich maker
meme
16/02/2017
Singapore
Great sandwiches. Lacks removeable plates; makes rinsing soap off scary.
Makes fantastic sandwiches, perfectly sized for standard bread. It truely does seal the contents inside the bread, dividing it into perfect triangles. This is not easy to clean because the hot irons are not removable. To rinse the soap off them, you run the whole entire unit under the water. This risks getting water inside the electronics which could short it out. The toasted sandwiches are GREAT! Grilled cheese is GREAT! But what a mess to clean up. Dripping butter and melted cheese cannot be neglected or simply "wiped off". It must be washed with soap and water. Then can't use it again (for 24 hours) until I'm sure the electronics have completely dried out.
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2393/91 Sandwich maker
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2393/91 Sandwich maker
Jinfeng
03/03/2018
Singapore
Easy to use
Satisfied with the sandwich maker as is easy to use. The sandwich was toasted nicely.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2393/41 Sandwich maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2393/41 Sandwich maker