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  • Cook a variety of delicious meals in 30 minutes
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  • Cook a variety of delicious meals in 30 minutes
  • Cook a variety of delicious meals in 30 minutes
  • Cook a variety of delicious meals in 30 minutes
  • Cook a variety of delicious meals in 30 minutes
  • Cook a variety of delicious meals in 30 minutes
  • Cook a variety of delicious meals in 30 minutes
  • Cook a variety of delicious meals in 30 minutes
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Cook a variety of delicious meals in 30 minutes
  • Cook a variety of delicious meals in 30 minutes
  • Cook a variety of delicious meals in 30 minutes
  • Cook a variety of delicious meals in 30 minutes
  • Cook a variety of delicious meals in 30 minutes
  • Cook a variety of delicious meals in 30 minutes

Philips All-in-One CookerAll-in-One Cooker Pressurized

HD2151/62

4.2
| (30) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

1 award

Cook a variety of delicious meals in 30 minutes
Take the hassle out of home cooking with our all-in-one pressure cooker. Maximum taste, minimal effort.
See all benefits

Unlock speedy home cooking with Taste Control

Cook a variety of delicious meals in 30 minutes

  • HD2151/62

  • Rapid Pressure Release Tech

  • Taste Control system

  • Pre-set Cooking Programs

  • Step-by-Step Guidance

Rapid Pressure Release Technology

Rapid Pressure Release Technology

Rapid Pressure Release Technology delivers automatic pressure release in just 7 minutes - 50% faster than stove top cooking.*

iF Design Award Winner

iF Design Award Winner

This is one of the world's most prestigious design award, iF seal signifies good design for consumers and the design community. Compact footprint suits contemporary kitchens as well as dedicated UI island provides extra convenience to process.

Taste Control System

Taste Control System

Get tastier results with our new Taste Control system - precise pressure and temperature control increases meat tenderness by 22%** and juiciness by 42%.**

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD12

Reviews

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4.2

of 5

30

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

02/11/2023

Australia

Australia

Great machine!

I’ve have been using the HD2151 for a couple of months now. I am quite surprised how much I enjoy using it. I have previously owned and used Philips other models of pressure cookers before and so was not expecting a lot of difference however this model has exceeded my expectations. In fact I have replaced my rice cooker with this machine. This model cooks surprisingly well with lower level liquids and also slow cooking very well. It has a slightly smaller pot size but I don’t notice it. I really enjoyed the Taiwanese inspired beef recipe that came in the cookbook included in the box. I will still keep my older models that have the option to naturally release pressure for high liquid recipes such as soups and congee as this model doesn’t have that as an option but I love having both side by side to be able to cook both a rice and a dish at the same time. Overall I do recommend this cooker.

This review was made for Philips All-in-One Cooker HD2151/72 All-in-One Cooker Pressurized

This review was made for Philips All-in-One Cooker HD2151/72 All-in-One Cooker Pressurized

24/10/2023

Australia

Australia

Amazing little powerhouse!!

Absolutely in love with my new HD2151 AIO Cooker. I am very impressed at how little amount of liquid I have been able to use at times. It comes to pressure very quick and I love that I can adjust the Kpa myself depending on what I’m cooking. The controlled release at the end of cooking also works wonderfully and takes all the worry away leaving me to be able to finish off other things. The only small negatives I have come across is the excess liquid that pools at the back when I open the lid. I also like to be able to clean my machine as soon as I have finished cooking, but am finding this a little tricky as it’s too hot to handle to undo the screw straight away. Other than these very minor complaints which I’m working around, I’d 100% recommend to anyone looking for a small AIO powerhouse. I love that it came with a little sticker guide for all the buttons as I did find this a little confusing to begin with. I can’t wait to keep trying all the different preset functions.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips All-in-One Cooker HD2151/72 All-in-One Cooker Pressurized

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips All-in-One Cooker HD2151/72 All-in-One Cooker Pressurized

23/10/2023

Australia

Australia

Loving the Automatic Pressure Release!

I was so excited to get my hands on the new Philips HD2151 All-In-One and so far, it has not disappointed. The amazing new feature of this machine is the automatic pressure release, and it did take a while to get used to. But WOW! I am absolutely in love with it now and it gives me extra time ‘hands off’ in the kitchen to be doing other things. It has made cooking soups a breeze as the pot just works its magic, doing an automatic controlled pressure release and there is no chance of any soup spurting out! Dinner is on the table in no time. I have cooked meats such as pulled pork (using larger chunks of meat not a whole shoulder) with success however I am yet to test out the machine with a whole cut of meat that would usually require a Natural Pressure Release to retain it’s moisture. Lots more yummy test cooks to come. This new model has a 5 litre inner pot and at first I was worried that it would be too small for my hungry family, but it’s actually the perfect size. And when I have had to feed a bigger tribe, doing a second batch of a meal has been so easy as this pot comes to pressure very quickly! I am finding the pot heats up well and although not as hot as other models, the sauté function is more than enough to get a decent sear on meats (as long as you don’t overload the pot) and it has been a dream for onions/garlic and other more delicate vegetables that need a gentle heat. I am loving the quality of the non-stick surface. It’s seems very durable and it’s extremely easy to clean. Another plus is this 5 litre pot needs minimal thin liquid to come to pressure making small serves super fast! I did find the controls a little bit overwhelming at first, however there is an easy guide sticker to refer to and after a few cooks it started to become second nature. Still lots to experiment with, like being able to control how high or low the pressure is. I imagine this will be a game changer with certain dishes! One feature I can’t live without already is the sauce thickening function. It’s a dream to be able to thicken a sauce beautifully with no effort at all. The recipe book that came with this model has some wonderful recipes that I am making my way through. A favourite so far is the Taiwanese Minced Beef Rice. It's so delicious and quick to cook and is now on regular rotation in our household. While I am loving this model, I have noticed a few downsides worth mentioning. One is having the lid attached does make cleaning and storing with the lid open (for airing purposes) a little trickier. Cleaning the lid is a bit fiddly overall. A few smaller parts and a tiny rubber seal inside the cap nut to be conscious of not losing. The steam box holds some water after rinsing and requires a good shake to get remaining water out. Also, when you open the lid after cooking the condensation from inside the lid runs down and pools at the back of the pot where the lid is hinged. It’s a little annoying to mop up. It also has a gentle humming sound while on the keep warm setting which was noticeable at first but now doesn't bother me. These are minor issues however and outweighed by the positives of this machine by far. Overall the HD2151 has been a welcome addition to my Philips All-In-One pot family and I am looking forward to exploring the features further.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips All-in-One Cooker HD2151/72 All-in-One Cooker Pressurized

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips All-in-One Cooker HD2151/72 All-in-One Cooker Pressurized

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Disclaimers

  1. Beef cooked in 30 mins from heat up to all pressure released, compared with 60mins in stove top cooker

  2. Test with WBSF and moisture content loss in pork and chicken, compared with Philips All-in-One Cooker 3000 and stove top cooking

  3. Only apply to markets with NutriU app