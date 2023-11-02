I was so excited to get my hands on the new Philips HD2151 All-In-One and so far, it has not disappointed. The amazing new feature of this machine is the automatic pressure release, and it did take a while to get used to. But WOW! I am absolutely in love with it now and it gives me extra time ‘hands off’ in the kitchen to be doing other things. It has made cooking soups a breeze as the pot just works its magic, doing an automatic controlled pressure release and there is no chance of any soup spurting out! Dinner is on the table in no time. I have cooked meats such as pulled pork (using larger chunks of meat not a whole shoulder) with success however I am yet to test out the machine with a whole cut of meat that would usually require a Natural Pressure Release to retain it’s moisture. Lots more yummy test cooks to come. This new model has a 5 litre inner pot and at first I was worried that it would be too small for my hungry family, but it’s actually the perfect size. And when I have had to feed a bigger tribe, doing a second batch of a meal has been so easy as this pot comes to pressure very quickly! I am finding the pot heats up well and although not as hot as other models, the sauté function is more than enough to get a decent sear on meats (as long as you don’t overload the pot) and it has been a dream for onions/garlic and other more delicate vegetables that need a gentle heat. I am loving the quality of the non-stick surface. It’s seems very durable and it’s extremely easy to clean. Another plus is this 5 litre pot needs minimal thin liquid to come to pressure making small serves super fast! I did find the controls a little bit overwhelming at first, however there is an easy guide sticker to refer to and after a few cooks it started to become second nature. Still lots to experiment with, like being able to control how high or low the pressure is. I imagine this will be a game changer with certain dishes! One feature I can’t live without already is the sauce thickening function. It’s a dream to be able to thicken a sauce beautifully with no effort at all. The recipe book that came with this model has some wonderful recipes that I am making my way through. A favourite so far is the Taiwanese Minced Beef Rice. It's so delicious and quick to cook and is now on regular rotation in our household. While I am loving this model, I have noticed a few downsides worth mentioning. One is having the lid attached does make cleaning and storing with the lid open (for airing purposes) a little trickier. Cleaning the lid is a bit fiddly overall. A few smaller parts and a tiny rubber seal inside the cap nut to be conscious of not losing. The steam box holds some water after rinsing and requires a good shake to get remaining water out. Also, when you open the lid after cooking the condensation from inside the lid runs down and pools at the back of the pot where the lid is hinged. It’s a little annoying to mop up. It also has a gentle humming sound while on the keep warm setting which was noticeable at first but now doesn't bother me. These are minor issues however and outweighed by the positives of this machine by far. Overall the HD2151 has been a welcome addition to my Philips All-In-One pot family and I am looking forward to exploring the features further.