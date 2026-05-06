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2 year warranty
Ironing
All series
Philips Dry irons Dry irons
New
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HD1175/20
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User Manual
Philips’ new most advanced dry iron feature CeraPlus non-stick soleplate for smooth, effortless results on any ironable garment. Its lightweight build and ergonomic handle make ironing more comfortable than ever. - English
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