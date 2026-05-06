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Philips Dry irons Dry irons

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Philips Dry ironsDry irons

HD1175/20

Philips Dry irons Dry irons

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual

  • PDF file, 2.4 MB
  • 6 May 2026

Philips’ new most advanced dry iron feature CeraPlus non-stick soleplate for smooth, effortless results on any ironable garment. Its lightweight build and ergonomic handle make ironing more comfortable than ever. - English

  • PDF file
  • 7 September 2026

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