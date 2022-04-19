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2 year warranty
Hairclipper series 5000 Hair clipper
Discontinued
Support
HC5440/83
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User Manual - English
EU Declaration of Conformity
All (7)
Can I use my Philips hair clipper to trim my body hair?
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
How do I clean my Philips groomer?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
How do I cut my hair with a Philips clipper or groomer?
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My hair is getting clogged in the Philips Hair Clipper
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise